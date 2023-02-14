Programmi TV stasera: la Guida TV, alla programmazione di prima e seconda serata di oggi, 14 febbraio 2023: i film in onda e cosa c’è da vedere in televisione. Tra sport, serie tv, lungometraggi, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.
Programmi e guida TV: i film di stasera, 14 febbraio 2023, in onda in prima e in seconda serata
Rai 1
18:45 L’Eredità
20:00 Tg1
20:30 Soliti Ignoti
21:15 Come se non ci fosse un domani
23:15 Porta a Porta
Rai 2
19:00 Hawaii Five-0 4×22
19:50 The Rookie 1×17
20:30 Tg2
21:00 Tg2Post
21:20 Boomerissima
00:10 Stasera c’è Cattelan
Rai3
19:30 Tg R
20:00 Blob
20:15 Caro Marziano
20:35 Il Cavallo e la torre
20:45 Un Posto al sole
21:20 Cartabianca
00:00 Linea Notte
Canale 5
18:45 Avanti un altro
20:00 TG5
20:35 Striscia la notizia
20:45 Milan Tottenham
23:00 Post Partita
Italia 1
18:30 Studio Aperto
19:30 CSI 5×04
20:30 NCIS 8×19
21:20 Le Iene
1:10 Chucky 2×01
Rete 4
19:40 Tempesta d’amore 1a Tv
20:30 Stasera Italia
21:30 Fuori dal Coro
00:50 Rivoglio mia figlia
La7
18:45 Lingo
20:00 TgLa7
20:30 otto e mezzo
21:15 diMartedì
Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)
19:15 Home Restaurant
20:20 100% Italia
21:30 La rosa di San Valentino
23:15 Cucine da incubo
Nove (ch. 149 Sky)
19:15 Cash or Trash
20:20 Don’t Forget the Lyrics – Stai sul pezzo
21:25 Aspirante vedovo
23:15 Notte prima degli esami
Le Serie Tv in Chiaro
- Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Hudson e Rex 4×15-16
- Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Alexandra 1×10
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:15 Law & Order Organized SVU 22×13-14
- Italia 2 (ch. 49 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) 21:10 One Piece 15 1a Tv
Le Serie Tv Sky
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 The White Lotus 2×07-08
- Sky Serie (ch. 112) ore 21:15 Transplant 2×09-10
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) ore 21:15 Petra 2×01
I Film in chiaro
20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:10 Divergent
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Hunter Killer
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:15 Le colline bruciano
Rai 5 (ch 23 dtt, 13 Tivùsat) ore 21:15 La corte
Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 The Gift – Il dono
Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:15 La ragazza della porta accanto
Twentyseven (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 Instant Family
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:10 Una moglie bellissima
Warner Tv (ch. 37 dtt 56 tivùsat) ore 21:15 Valentine Appuntamento con la morte
I Film su Sky stasera in tv
- Sky Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 Jupiter – Il destino dell’universo
- Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 L’arma dell’inganno – Operazione Mincemeat
- Cinema Collection Twilight (ch. 303) ore 21:15 New Moon
- Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 Il piccolo Lord
- Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:15 The Town
- Sky Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 Volo Pan Ma 73
- Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 Due settimane per Innamorarsi
- Sky Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 Whiplash
- Sky Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 Qualunquemente
Show, Sport e documentari in tv: cosa c’è in tv?
- La5 (ch. 30 dtt, 19 TivùSat e 159 Sky) ore 21:10 Grande Fratello Vip
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt e TivùSat 160 Sky) ore 21:20 Primo appuntamento 7
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) ore 21:15 Alla scoperta dei parchi naturali
- DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) ore 21:15 Nudi e crudi XL 7×01
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) 21:15 Diretta GF Vip
- Sky Uno (ch. 108 Sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 4 Ristoranti
- Arte (ch. 120/400 Sky) ore 21:15 Io e Lei Gabriella Ferri + Giulietta Masina 1a tv
- Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) ore 21:15 Roma di Piombo
- Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) ore 21:15 La vita segreta delle lontre 1a tv
- Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) ore 21:00 A caccia di tesori
- MTV (Ch. 131 Sky) ore 21:00 Ridiculousness Veri American Idiots + Teen Mom The Next Chapter 1×13
- Gambero Rosso (ch. 133 Sky) 21:10 Vino Cibo e natura 1a tv
- Sky SPort Uno ore 21:00 Milan – Tottenham
- SPort Football ore 21:00 PSG – Bayern Monaco