Programmi TV stasera: la Guida TV, alla programmazione di prima e seconda serata di oggi, 10 agosto 2021: i film in onda e cosa c’è da vedere in televisione. Tra sport, serie tv, lungometraggi, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.

Programmi e guida TV: i film di stasera, 10 agosto 2021, in onda in prima e in seconda serata

Rai 1

ore 18:45 Reazione a catena

ore 20:00 Tg1

ore 20:30 Techetechetè

ore 21:25 Ricatto d’amore

ore 23:30 Nemiche per la pelle



Rai 2

ore 18:50 SWAT 3×14

ore 19:40 NCIS Los Angeles 11×12

ore 20:30 Tg2

ore 21:00 Tg2 Post

ore 21:20 Sq. Speciale Cobra 11 25×11-12 1a Tv

ore 23:05 Colpevoli 3×01 1a Tv

ore 23:55 Marateale

Rai3

ore 19:30 Tg R

ore 20:00 Blob

ore 20:20 Via dei matti n. 0

ore 21:25 Aida – Opera

ore 00:00 Tg

Canale 5

ore 18:45 Conto alla rovescia

ore 20:35 Paperissima Sprint

ore 21:40 Olivia – Forte come la verità 1×04-05-06 1a Tv

ore 01:30 Tg5



Italia 1

ore 19:20 CSI 10

ore 20:30 NCIS s.1

ore 21:20 Cornetto Battiti Live

ore 00:20 Intruders

Rete 4

ore 19:40 Tempesta d’amore 1a Tv

ore 20:30 Stasera Italia

ore 21:30 Ferite mortali

ore 23:45 2030 Fuga per il futuro

La7

ore 18:00 The Good Wife

ore 20:00 TgLa7

ore 20:30 In Onda

ore 21:15 The Royals Revealed – I segreti della corona

ore 00:40 Tg La7

Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)

ore 19:15 4 ristoranti

ore 20:25 4 Hotel

ore 21:30 Due fidanzati per Juliette

ore 23:10 Quattro matrimoni in Italia

Nove (ch. 149 Sky)

ore 19:30 Ristoranti da incubo

ore 20:30 Deal with It

ore 21:35 Rocky III

ore 23:25 Rocky

Serie e Film in Tv Guida Tv martedì 10 agosto

Le Serie Tv in Chiaro

Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Elementary 04×09-10

(ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 04×09-10 Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:15 The Mentalist 2×06-06

(ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:15 2×06-06 Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 True Justice 1×02

Le Serie Tv Sky/Premium

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 In Treatment 4×09-10-11-12 1a Tv



(ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 4×09-10-11-12 1a Tv Sky Serie (ch. 112) ore 21:15 Reign 1×11-12

(ch. 112) ore 21:15 1×11-12 Sky Investigation (ch. 114) ore 21:15 Gourmet Detective 1×01

(ch. 114) ore 21:15 Fox (ch. 116) ore 21:00 Grey’s Anatomy 17×11-12

(ch. 116) ore 21:00 17×11-12 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Shades of Blue 1×11-12

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 1×11-12 Premium Stories (ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Rise 1×03-04

(ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 1×03-04 Premium Action (ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Legends of tomorrow 5×05-06

(ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) ore 21:15 5×05-06 Laf (ch. 135 Sky) ore 21:10 Hammarvik – Amori e altri omicidi 01×06-07

I Film sulle tv in chiaro

20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:15 Mine

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Prometheus

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 La valle della vendetta

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) ore 21:15 Il profeta

Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 La notte di San Lorenzo

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Fabrizio De Andrè Principe Libero

Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 L’erba di Grace

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 Vendetta e redenzione

Tv2000 (ch 28 dtt 157 Sky) ore 20:50 Cammina non correre

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:10 Piper

Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:25 4 pazzi in libertà

I Film sulle pay tv Sky/Premium

Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) ore 21:00 Mai Stati Uniti

Sky Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 Immaturi

Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 The Beach

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) ore 21:15 Fast & Furious Solo parti originali

Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 Ailo Un’avventura tra i ghiacci

Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 Underworld Evolution

Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 Virus Letale

Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 Che fine hanno fatto i Morgan

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 Lezioni di Persiano

Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 Nudi e felici

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) ore 21:15 In trappola Don’t get out

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Vicky Cristina Barcelona

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Ti amo in tutte le lingue del mondo



Show, sport e documentari: cosa c’è in tv questa sera?