Programmi TV stasera: la Guida TV, alla programmazione di prima e seconda serata di oggi, 10 agosto 2021: i film in onda e cosa c’è da vedere in televisione. Tra sport, serie tv, lungometraggi, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.
Programmi e guida TV: i film di stasera, 10 agosto 2021, in onda in prima e in seconda serata
Rai 1
ore 18:45 Reazione a catena
ore 20:00 Tg1
ore 20:30 Techetechetè
ore 21:25 Ricatto d’amore
ore 23:30 Nemiche per la pelle
Rai 2
ore 18:50 SWAT 3×14
ore 19:40 NCIS Los Angeles 11×12
ore 20:30 Tg2
ore 21:00 Tg2 Post
ore 21:20 Sq. Speciale Cobra 11 25×11-12 1a Tv
ore 23:05 Colpevoli 3×01 1a Tv
ore 23:55 Marateale
Rai3
ore 19:30 Tg R
ore 20:00 Blob
ore 20:20 Via dei matti n. 0
ore 21:25 Aida – Opera
ore 00:00 Tg
Canale 5
ore 18:45 Conto alla rovescia
ore 20:35 Paperissima Sprint
ore 21:40 Olivia – Forte come la verità 1×04-05-06 1a Tv
ore 01:30 Tg5
Italia 1
ore 19:20 CSI 10
ore 20:30 NCIS s.1
ore 21:20 Cornetto Battiti Live
ore 00:20 Intruders
Rete 4
ore 19:40 Tempesta d’amore 1a Tv
ore 20:30 Stasera Italia
ore 21:30 Ferite mortali
ore 23:45 2030 Fuga per il futuro
La7
ore 18:00 The Good Wife
ore 20:00 TgLa7
ore 20:30 In Onda
ore 21:15 The Royals Revealed – I segreti della corona
ore 00:40 Tg La7
Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)
ore 19:15 4 ristoranti
ore 20:25 4 Hotel
ore 21:30 Due fidanzati per Juliette
ore 23:10 Quattro matrimoni in Italia
Nove (ch. 149 Sky)
ore 19:30 Ristoranti da incubo
ore 20:30 Deal with It
ore 21:35 Rocky III
ore 23:25 Rocky
Serie e Film in Tv Guida Tv martedì 10 agosto
Le Serie Tv in Chiaro
- Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Elementary 04×09-10
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:15 The Mentalist 2×06-06
- Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 True Justice 1×02
Le Serie Tv Sky/Premium
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 In Treatment 4×09-10-11-12 1a Tv
- Sky Serie (ch. 112) ore 21:15 Reign 1×11-12
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) ore 21:15 Gourmet Detective 1×01
- Fox (ch. 116) ore 21:00 Grey’s Anatomy 17×11-12
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Shades of Blue 1×11-12
- Premium Stories (ch 126 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Rise 1×03-04
- Premium Action (ch 128 sat 459 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Legends of tomorrow 5×05-06
- Laf (ch. 135 Sky) ore 21:10 Hammarvik – Amori e altri omicidi 01×06-07
I Film sulle tv in chiaro
20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:15 Mine
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Prometheus
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 La valle della vendetta
Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) ore 21:15 Il profeta
Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 La notte di San Lorenzo
Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Fabrizio De Andrè Principe Libero
Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 L’erba di Grace
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 Vendetta e redenzione
Tv2000 (ch 28 dtt 157 Sky) ore 20:50 Cammina non correre
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:10 Piper
Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:25 4 pazzi in libertà
I Film sulle pay tv Sky/Premium
Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) ore 21:00 Mai Stati Uniti
Sky Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 Immaturi
Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 The Beach
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) ore 21:15 Fast & Furious Solo parti originali
Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 Ailo Un’avventura tra i ghiacci
Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 Underworld Evolution
Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 Virus Letale
Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 Che fine hanno fatto i Morgan
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 Lezioni di Persiano
Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 Nudi e felici
Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) ore 21:15 In trappola Don’t get out
Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Ti amo in tutte le lingue del mondo
Show, sport e documentari: cosa c’è in tv questa sera?
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) ore 21:15 Mysteries of the Mekong
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt e TivùSat 160 Sky) ore 21:20 Primo appuntamento
- DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) ore 21:20 Il boss del paranormal
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) ore 22:05 Ciao Darwin
- Sky Uno (ch. 108 Sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 The Royals – Amori a corte
- Sky Arte (ch. 120/400 Sky) ore 21:15 Icone del XX secolo 1a tv
- Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) ore 21:15 The Jinx 1×05-06
- Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) ore 21:15 La Terra dei grandi felini + Pronti a uccidere
- Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) ore 21:00 WWE: caccia ai tesori del wrestling
- Gambero Rosso (ch. 133 Sky) ore 21:30 L’erba del Barone