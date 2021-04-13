Programmi e Guida TV, prima serata di oggi: i film in onda stasera e cosa c’è da vedere in televisione. Tra sport, serie tv, lungometraggi, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.
Programmi guida TV: film stasera 13 aprile 2021 in prima e seconda serata
Rai 1
ore 18:45 L’Eredità
ore 20:00 Tg 1
ore 20:35 I Soliti Ignoti
ore 21:25 Leonardo 1×07-08 Finale di stagione 1a Tv
ore 23:35 Porta a Porta
Rai 2
ore 18:50 NCIS New Orleans
ore 19:40 NCIS
ore 20:30 Tg2
ore 21:00 Tg 2 Post
ore 21:20 Un’ora sola vi vorrei
ore 22:50 Fuori Tema
Rai 3
ore 20:00 Blob
ore 20:20 Che succ3de?
ore 20:45 Un Posto Al Sole
ore 21:20 #Cartabianca
ore 00:00 Linea Notte
Canale 5
ore 18.45 Avanti un altro
ore 20.00 Tg5
ore 20:30 Striscina la notizina
ore 20:45 PSG – Bayern Monaco
ore 23:40 X Style
Italia 1
ore 19:00 Amici
ore 19:30 CSI Miami (2 ep.)
ore 21:20 Le Iene Show
ore 1:05 AP Bio 1×01-02
Rete 4
ore 19:40 Tempesta d’amore 1a Tv
ore 20:30 Stasera Italia – Info
ore 21:30 Fuori dal Coro
ore 00:50 Amami o muori
La7
ore 18:50 Lie to me
ore 20:00 Tg La7
ore 20:30 Otto e Mezzo
ore 21:15 diMartedì
ore 1:00 TgLa7
Tv8
ore 19:30 Cuochi d’Italia
ore 20:30 Guess My Age
ore 21:30 Italia’s Got Talent Best Of
ore 23:25 Lo Hobbit – La desolazione di Smaug
Nove
ore 19:00 Little Bit Italy
ore 20:30 Deal with It
ore 21:30 Deja Vu – Corsa
ore 23:50 Michelangelo – Vita di un genio
Serie Tv e Film in Tv Guida Tv Guida Tv Martedì 13 aprile 2021
Le Serie Tv in Chiaro
- Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Elementary 2×23-24
- TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:15 Deception 1×07-08
- Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 True Justice 1×02
Le Serie Tv sui Canali Sky/Premium
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Warrior 2×04-05
- Fox (ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 Station 19 4×05 1a Tv +Grey’s Anatomy 17×06
- FoxCrime (ch. 116) ore 21:05 Bull 4×15-16
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Animal Kingdom 4×01-02
- Premium Stories (ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Shameless 11×01 1a Tv + Legacies 3×01 1a Tv
- Premium Action ore 21:15 The 100 7×02
- LaF (ch 135 Sky) ore 21:00 Stockholm Requiem 1×08-09
I Film in chiaro
20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:10 Live Corsa contro il tempo
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 The Limehouse Golem – Mistero sul Tamigi
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 La legge del signore l’uomo senza fucile
Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) ore 21:15 Loving Vincent
Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 The Idol
Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Lilly Schonauer – Innamorata di uno sconosciuto
Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 Le spie
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 Shooter
Tv 2000 (ch 28 dtt 18 tivusat e 157 Sky) ore 21:10In Licenza a Parigi
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:05 Prof. Dotto Guid Terslli Primario…
Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:10 Parto col folle
I Film sulle pay tv
Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 DTox
Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 Il velo dipinto
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) ore 21:15 Apollo 13
Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 Il tesoro dei templari
Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 Valhalla
Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 L’uomo del labirinto
Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 2 young 4 Me Un fidanzato per mamma
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 St@lker
Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 Scary Movie
Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Arma Letale 4
Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Tutte le strade portano a Roma
Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Camere da letto
Show, sport e documentari: cosa c’è in tv?
- La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) ore 21:30 L’isola dei famosi
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt e TivùSat 160 Sky) ore 21:15 Primo appuntamento 1a tv
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) ore 21:30 Meraviglie della terra
- DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) ore 21:30 Nudi e Crudi 1a tv
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) ore 20:30 L’isola dei Famosi Extendend Version
- SkyUno (ch. 108 Sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 4 Hotel 3×01-02
- Sky Arte (ch. 120/400 Sky) ore 21:15 Icon La musica e la fotografia
- Blaze (ch. 124 Sky) ore 21:00 Per un pugno di ricci + I riparatutto con Tim Allen
- Comedy Central (ch. 128 Sky) ore 21.00 Most Ridiculous + Comedy Central Present
- MTV (ch. 130 Sky) ore 21:00 Geordie Shore + Celebrity Bumps Famous & Pregnant
- Gambero Rosso (ch. 132 Sky) ore 21:05 Ritratto di chef + L’isola del Barone
- Sky Spot Uno (ch 201 )ore 21:00 PSG – Bayern