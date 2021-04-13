Programmi e Guida TV, prima serata di oggi: i film in onda stasera e cosa c’è da vedere in televisione. Tra sport, serie tv, lungometraggi, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.

Programmi guida TV: film stasera 13 aprile 2021 in prima e seconda serata

Rai 1

ore 18:45 L’Eredità

ore 20:00 Tg 1

ore 20:35 I Soliti Ignoti

ore 21:25 Leonardo 1×07-08 Finale di stagione 1a Tv

ore 23:35 Porta a Porta

Rai 2

ore 18:50 NCIS New Orleans

ore 19:40 NCIS

ore 20:30 Tg2

ore 21:00 Tg 2 Post

ore 21:20 Un’ora sola vi vorrei

ore 22:50 Fuori Tema

Rai 3

ore 20:00 Blob

ore 20:20 Che succ3de?

ore 20:45 Un Posto Al Sole

ore 21:20 #Cartabianca

ore 00:00 Linea Notte

Canale 5

ore 18.45 Avanti un altro

ore 20.00 Tg5

ore 20:30 Striscina la notizina

ore 20:45 PSG – Bayern Monaco

ore 23:40 X Style



Italia 1

ore 19:00 Amici

ore 19:30 CSI Miami (2 ep.)

ore 21:20 Le Iene Show

ore 1:05 AP Bio 1×01-02

Rete 4

ore 19:40 Tempesta d’amore 1a Tv

ore 20:30 Stasera Italia – Info

ore 21:30 Fuori dal Coro

ore 00:50 Amami o muori

La7

ore 18:50 Lie to me

ore 20:00 Tg La7

ore 20:30 Otto e Mezzo

ore 21:15 diMartedì

ore 1:00 TgLa7

Tv8

ore 19:30 Cuochi d’Italia

ore 20:30 Guess My Age

ore 21:30 Italia’s Got Talent Best Of

ore 23:25 Lo Hobbit – La desolazione di Smaug

Nove

ore 19:00 Little Bit Italy

ore 20:30 Deal with It

ore 21:30 Deja Vu – Corsa

ore 23:50 Michelangelo – Vita di un genio



Le Serie Tv in Chiaro

Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Elementary 2×23-24

(ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Elementary 2×23-24 TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:15 Deception 1×07-08

(ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:15 Deception 1×07-08 Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 True Justice 1×02

Le Serie Tv sui Canali Sky/Premium

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Warrior 2×04-05

(ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 2×04-05 Fox (ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 Station 19 4×05 1a Tv +Grey’s Anatomy 17×06

(ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 4×05 1a Tv 17×06 FoxCrime (ch. 116) ore 21:05 Bull 4×15-16

(ch. 116) ore 21:05 4×15-16 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Animal Kingdom 4×01-02

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 4×01-02 Premium Stories (ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Shameless 11×01 1a Tv + Legacies 3×01 1a Tv

(ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Premium Action ore 21:15 The 100 7×02

ore 21:15 7×02 LaF (ch 135 Sky) ore 21:00 Stockholm Requiem 1×08-09

I Film in chiaro

20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:10 Live Corsa contro il tempo

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 The Limehouse Golem – Mistero sul Tamigi

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 La legge del signore l’uomo senza fucile

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) ore 21:15 Loving Vincent

Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 The Idol

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Lilly Schonauer – Innamorata di uno sconosciuto

Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 Le spie

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 Shooter

Tv 2000 (ch 28 dtt 18 tivusat e 157 Sky) ore 21:10In Licenza a Parigi

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:05 Prof. Dotto Guid Terslli Primario…

Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:10 Parto col folle

I Film sulle pay tv

Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 DTox

Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 Il velo dipinto

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) ore 21:15 Apollo 13

Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 Il tesoro dei templari

Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 Valhalla

Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 L’uomo del labirinto

Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 2 young 4 Me Un fidanzato per mamma

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 St@lker

Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 Scary Movie

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Arma Letale 4

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Tutte le strade portano a Roma

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Camere da letto



