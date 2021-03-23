Guida TV, prima serata di oggi: i programmi in onda stasera. Tra sport, serie tv, film, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.
Prima e seconda serata di oggi, 23 marzo 2021: programmi in TV in onda stasera
Rai 1
ore 18:45 L’Eredità
ore 20:00 Tg 1
ore 20:35 I Soliti Ignoti
ore 21:25 Leonardo 1×01 1a Tv
ore 23:35 Porta a Porta
Rai 2
ore 19:40 NCIS
ore 20:30 Tg2
ore 21:20 Stasera tutto è possibile
ore 00:05 Voice Anatomy
Rai 3
ore 20:00 Blob
ore 20:20 Che succ3de?
ore 20:45 Un Posto Al Sole
ore 21:20 #Cartabianca
ore 00:00 Linea Notte
Canale 5
ore 18.45 Caduta Libera
ore 20.00 Tg5
ore 20:30 Striscia la notizia
ore 21:45 Ghost
ore 00:20 X Style
Italia 1
ore 19:00 Amici
ore 19:30 CSI Miami (2 ep.)
ore 21:20 Le Iene Show
ore 1:05 Amici
Rete 4
ore 19:40 Tempesta d’amore 1a Tv
ore 20:30 Stasera Italia – Info
ore 21:30 Fuori dal Coro
ore 00:50 Il figlio sconosciuto
La7
ore 18:50 The Good Wife
ore 20:00 Tg La7
ore 20:30 Otto e Mezzo
ore 21:15 diMartedì
ore 1:00 TgLa7
Tv8
ore 19:30 Cuochi d’Italia
ore 20:30 Guess My Age
ore 21:30 Ex
ore 23:15 Italia’s Got Talent
Nove
ore 19:00 Little Bit Italy
ore 20:30 Deal with It
ore 21:30 Ultimatum alla Terra
ore 21:20 Airport Security Spagna
Serie Tv e Film in Tv Guida Tv Martedì 23 marzo 2021
Le Serie Tv in Chiaro
- Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Il Ranger Una vita in Paradiso 1×03
- Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Elementary 2×17-18
- TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:15 Deception 1×01-02
- Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 Il giovane ispettore Morse
Le Serie Tv sui Canali Sky/Premium
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 I Borgia 3×08-09
- Fox (ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 911 4×06 1a Tv +911 Lone Star 2×06
- FoxCrime (ch. 116) ore 21:05 Bull 4×09-10
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Animal Kingdom 3×08-09
- Premium Stories (ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Suits 9×01-02
- Premium Action ore 21:15 Batwoman 1×17-18
- LaF (ch 135 Sky) ore 21:00 Stockholm Requiem 1×06-07
I Film sulle tv in chiaro
20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:00 Red Sparrow
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 The Equalizer – Il vendicatore
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 Il vendicatore del Texas
Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) ore 21:15 Una notte con la regina
Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Qualcosa di speciale
Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 3 donne al verde
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 Bad Boys 2
Tv 2000 (ch 28 dtt 18 tivusat e 157 Sky) ore 21:10 Quartet
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:05 E’ nata una star
Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:10 Your Highness
I Film sulle tv a pagamento Sky/Premium
Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 Kin
Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 Emma
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) ore 21:15 Jason Bourne
Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 Biancaneve e il cacciatore
Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 Once upon a Time in China
Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 Long weekend
Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 Blond ambition – Una bionda a New york
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 Una sola verità
Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 Un figlio di nome Erasmus
Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Arma Letale
Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) ore 21:15 8 mile
Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Made in Italy
Show, sport e documentari: cosa c’è in tv?
- La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) ore 21:30 L’isola dei famosi
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt e TivùSat 160 Sky) ore 21:15 Primo appuntamento 1a tv
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) ore 21:30 Terre Estreme
- DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) ore 21:30 Nudi e Crudi 1a tv
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) ore 20:30 L’isola dei Famosi Extendend Version
- SkyUno (ch. 108 Sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti
- Sky Arte (ch. 120/400 Sky) ore 21:15 Icon La musica e la fotografia
- Blaze (ch. 124 Sky) ore 21:00 Per un pugno di ricci + Demolition Derby
- Comedy Central (ch. 128 Sky) ore 21.00 Battistology + Comedy Central Present
- MTV (ch. 130 Sky) ore 21:00 Ex On the Beach + Ghosted
- Gambero Rosso (ch. 132 Sky) ore 21:05 Come ti cucino un film + Ricette sostenibili