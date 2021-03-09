Guida TV, prima serata di oggi: i programmi in onda stasera. Tra sport, serie tv, film, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.
Prima e seconda serata di oggi, 9 marzo 2021: programmi in TV in onda stasera
Rai 1
ore 18:45 L’Eredità
ore 20:00 Tg 1
ore 20:35 I Soliti Ignoti
ore 21:20 Non sono una signora
ore 00:00 Porta a Porta
Rai 2
ore 18:50 NCIS New Orleans
ore 19:40 NCIS
ore 20:30 Tg2
ore 21.00 Tg2 Post
ore 21:20 Stasera tutto è possibile
ore 00:05 Ti sento
Rai 3
ore 20:00 Blob
ore 20:20 Che succ3de?
ore 20:45 Un Posto Al Sole
ore 21:20 #Cartabianca
ore 00:00 Linea Notte
Canale 5
ore 18.45 Avanti un altro
ore 20.00 Tg5
ore 20:30 Striscina la notizina
ore 20:50 Juventus – Porto
ore 23:45 In corsa per la vita 1a Tv
Italia 1
ore 19:00 Amici
ore 19:30 CSI Miami (2 ep.)
ore 21:20 Le Iene
ore 1:20 Amici
Rete 4
ore 19:40 Tempesta d’amore 1a Tv
ore 20:30 Stasera Italia – Info
ore 21:30 Fuori dal Coro
ore 00:50 Streghe verso Nord
La7
ore 18:50 Meraviglie senza tempo
ore 20:00 Tg La7
ore 20:30 Otto e Mezzo
ore 21:15 diMartedì
ore 1:00 TgLa7
Tv8
ore 19:30 Cuochi d’Italia
ore 20:30 Guess My Age
ore 21:30 Harry & Meghan – L’intervista di Oprah Winfrey 1a Tv
ore 23:30 Lady D: le verità nascoste
Nove
ore 19:00 Little Bit Italy
ore 20:30 Deal with It 1a Tv
ore 21:30 Air Force One
ore 23:50 Rocky Balboa
Serie Tv e Film in Tv Guida Tv Martedì 9 marzo
Le Serie Tv in Chiaro
- Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Il Rangers – Una vita in Paradiso 1×01
- Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Elementary 2×13-14
- TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:15 Whiskey Cavalier 1×09-10
- Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 Il giovane ispettore Morse
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) ore 21:10 Piccolo grande amore
Le Serie Tv sui Canali Sky/Premium
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 I Borgia 3×03-04
- Fox (ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 911 4×04 1a Tv + 911 Lone Star 2×04 1a Tv
- FoxCrime (ch. 116) ore 21:05 Bull 4×05-06
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Animal Kingdom 3×04-05
- Premium Stories (ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 The Bold Type 4×13-14 1a Tv
- Premium Action ore 21:15 Batwoman 1×13-14
- LaF (ch 135 Sky) ore 21:00 Stockholm Requiem 1×03-04
I Film sulle tv in chiaro
20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:00 Split
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Il genio della truffa
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 Hondo
Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) ore 21:15 Detroit
Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Maraviglioso Boccaccio
Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 Tre uomini e una bara
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 Sin City
Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt 18 Tivù sat 157 Sky) ore 21:10 Elsa e Fred
La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) ore 21:30 Bridget Jones’s Baby
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:05 La terza stella
Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:10 Sergente Bilko
I Film sulle pay tv Sky/Premium
Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 Trappola in fondo al mare
Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 Non conosci Pachica
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) ore 21:15 Angeli d’acciaio
Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 L’asilo dei papà
Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 Total Reacall – Atto di forza
Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 Unbreakable il predestinato
Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 After
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 Ad astra
Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 One for the Money
Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Una notte da leoni 2
Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Quando meno te lo aspetti
Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Tutti contro tutti
Show, sport e documentari: cosa c’è in tv questa sera?
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt e TivùSat 160 Sky) ore 21:15 Primo appuntamento 1a Tv
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) ore 21:30 Terre estreme
- DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) ore 21:30 Nudi e Crudi
- SkyUno (ch. 108 Sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 4 Ristoranti 6×03-04
- Sky Arte (ch. 120/400 Sky) ore 21:15 Icon – la musica e la fotografia
- Blaze (ch. 124 Sky) ore 21:00 Per un pugno di ricci + Demolition Derby
- Comedy Central (ch. 128 Sky) ore 21.00 Battistology 3 + Comedy Central Presenta
- MTV (ch. 130 Sky) ore 21:00 Just Tatto of Us
- Gambero Rosso (ch. 132 Sky) ore 21:05 Come ti cucino un film+ Ricette sostenibili
- Sky Sport Uno (ch. 201 sat 472/482 dtt) ore 21:00 Juventus – Porto
- Sky Sport Football (ch. 203) ore 21:00 Borussia Dortmund – Siviglia