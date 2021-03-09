Guida TV, prima serata di oggi: i programmi in onda stasera. Tra sport, serie tv, film, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.

Prima e seconda serata di oggi, 9 marzo 2021: programmi in TV in onda stasera

Rai 1

ore 18:45 L’Eredità

ore 20:00 Tg 1

ore 20:35 I Soliti Ignoti

ore 21:20 Non sono una signora

ore 00:00 Porta a Porta

Rai 2

ore 18:50 NCIS New Orleans

ore 19:40 NCIS

ore 20:30 Tg2

ore 21.00 Tg2 Post

ore 21:20 Stasera tutto è possibile

ore 00:05 Ti sento

Rai 3

ore 20:00 Blob

ore 20:20 Che succ3de?

ore 20:45 Un Posto Al Sole

ore 21:20 #Cartabianca

ore 00:00 Linea Notte

Canale 5

ore 18.45 Avanti un altro

ore 20.00 Tg5

ore 20:30 Striscina la notizina

ore 20:50 Juventus – Porto

ore 23:45 In corsa per la vita 1a Tv

Italia 1

ore 19:00 Amici

ore 19:30 CSI Miami (2 ep.)

ore 21:20 Le Iene

ore 1:20 Amici

Rete 4

ore 19:40 Tempesta d’amore 1a Tv

ore 20:30 Stasera Italia – Info

ore 21:30 Fuori dal Coro

ore 00:50 Streghe verso Nord

La7

ore 18:50 Meraviglie senza tempo

ore 20:00 Tg La7

ore 20:30 Otto e Mezzo

ore 21:15 diMartedì

ore 1:00 TgLa7

Tv8

ore 19:30 Cuochi d’Italia

ore 20:30 Guess My Age

ore 21:30 Harry & Meghan – L’intervista di Oprah Winfrey 1a Tv

ore 23:30 Lady D: le verità nascoste

Nove

ore 19:00 Little Bit Italy

ore 20:30 Deal with It 1a Tv

ore 21:30 Air Force One

ore 23:50 Rocky Balboa



Serie Tv e Film in Tv Guida Tv Martedì 9 marzo

Le Serie Tv in Chiaro

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Il Rangers – Una vita in Paradiso 1×01

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Il Rangers – Una vita in Paradiso 1×01 Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Elementary 2×13-14

(ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Elementary 2×13-14 TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:15 Whiskey Cavalier 1×09-10

(ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:15 Whiskey Cavalier 1×09-10 Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 Il giovane ispettore Morse

(ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 Il giovane ispettore Morse Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) ore 21:10 Piccolo grande amore

Le Serie Tv sui Canali Sky/Premium

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 I Borgia 3×03-04

(ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 3×03-04 Fox (ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 911 4×04 1a Tv + 911 Lone Star 2×04 1a Tv

(ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 4×04 1a Tv 2×04 1a Tv FoxCrime (ch. 116) ore 21:05 Bull 4×05-06

(ch. 116) ore 21:05 4×05-06 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Animal Kingdom 3×04-05

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 3×04-05 Premium Stories (ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 The Bold Type 4×13-14 1a Tv

(ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 4×13-14 1a Tv Premium Action ore 21:15 Batwoman 1×13-14

ore 21:15 1×13-14 LaF (ch 135 Sky) ore 21:00 Stockholm Requiem 1×03-04

I Film sulle tv in chiaro

20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:00 Split

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Il genio della truffa

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 Hondo

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) ore 21:15 Detroit

Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Maraviglioso Boccaccio

Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 Tre uomini e una bara

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 Sin City

Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt 18 Tivù sat 157 Sky) ore 21:10 Elsa e Fred

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) ore 21:30 Bridget Jones’s Baby

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:05 La terza stella

Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:10 Sergente Bilko

I Film sulle pay tv Sky/Premium

Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 Trappola in fondo al mare

Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 Non conosci Pachica

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) ore 21:15 Angeli d’acciaio

Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 L’asilo dei papà

Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 Total Reacall – Atto di forza

Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 Unbreakable il predestinato

Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 After

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 Ad astra

Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 One for the Money

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Una notte da leoni 2

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Quando meno te lo aspetti

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Tutti contro tutti



Show, sport e documentari: cosa c’è in tv questa sera?