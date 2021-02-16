Guida TV, prima serata di oggi: i programmi in onda stasera. Tra sport, serie tv, film, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.

Prima e seconda serata di oggi, 16 febbraio 2021: programmi in TV in onda stasera

Rai 1

ore 18:45 L’Eredità

ore 20:00 Tg 1

ore 20:35 I Soliti Ignoti

ore 21:25 Per sempre la mia ragazza

ore 23:15 Porta a Porta

Rai 2

ore 18:50 NCIS

ore 20:30 Tg2

ore 21:20 La Caserma

ore 00:05 Ti Sento (programma)

Rai 3

ore 20:00 Blob

ore 20:20 Che succ3de?

ore 20:45 Un Posto Al Sole

ore 21:20 #Cartabianca

ore 00:00 Linea Notte

Canale 5

ore 18.45 Caduta Libera

ore 20.00 Tg5

ore 20:30 Striscina la notizina

ore 20:50 Barcellona – PSG

ore 23:45 Nonno Scatenato



Italia 1

ore 19:00 Amici

ore 19:30 CSI Miami (2 ep.)

ore 21:20 Le Iene

ore 1:05 Amici Daytime

Rete 4

ore 19:40 Tempesta d’amore 1a Tv

ore 20:30 Stasera Italia – Info

ore 21:30 Fuori dal Coro

ore 00:50 Venuto al mondo

La7

ore 18:50 Speciale Tg La7 o The Good Wife

ore 20:00 Tg La7

ore 20:30 Otto e Mezzo

ore 21:15 diMartedì

ore 1:00 TgLa7

Tv8

ore 19:30 Cuochi d’Italia

ore 20:30 Guess My Age

ore 21:30 Foto di Famiglia

ore 23:15 Italia’s Got Talent

Nove

ore 19:00 Little Bit Italy

ore 20:30 Deal with It 1a Tv

ore 21:30 The November Man

ore 23:55 Rocky III

Serie Tv e Film in Tv Guida Tv Martedì 16 febbraio 2021

Le Serie Tv in Chiaro

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Mina Settembre 1×11-12

(ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Mina Settembre 1×11-12 Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Fast Forward 6×07-08

(ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Fast Forward 6×07-08 TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:15 Whiskey Cavalier 1×03-04

(ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:15 Whiskey Cavalier 1×03-04 Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 Il giovane ispettore Morse

Le Serie Tv sui Canali Sky/Premium

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 I Borgia 2×07-08

(ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 2×07-08 Fox (ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 911 4×01 1a Tv + 911 Lone Star 2×01 1a Tv

(ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 4×01 1a Tv 2×01 1a Tv FoxCrime (ch. 116) ore 21:05 The Intern 5×07-08 1a Tv

(ch. 116) ore 21:05 5×07-08 1a Tv PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Animal Kingdom 2×11-12

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 2×11-12 Premium Stories (ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 The Bold Type 4×07-08 1a Tv

(ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 4×07-08 1a Tv Premium Action ore 21:15 Batwoman 1×07-08

ore 21:15 1×07-08 LaF (ch 135 Sky) ore 21:00 Cardinal 4×05-006

I Film sulle tv in chiaro

20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:00 Transformers 3

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Il primo Re

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 Quel treno per Yuma

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) ore 21:15 Nel nome di mia figlia

Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Io e Marley

Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 Bonne Pomme Nessuno è perfetto

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 G.I. Joe La nascita dei Cobra

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:05 Maledetto il giorno che t’ho incontrato

Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:10 Scuola di polizia 5 destinazione Miami

I Film sulle tv a pagamento Sky/Premium

Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 The Kingdom

Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 Le cose che verranno – L’avenir

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) ore 21:15 Bird



Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 Dragon Trainer 2

Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 Rocky 5

Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 In fondo al bosco

Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 La signora in rosso

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00Stanlio & Ollio

Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 DNA Decisamente non adatti

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Demolition Man

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) ore 21:15 The Town

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Il ritorno del Monnezza



Show, sport e documentari: cosa c’è in tv questa sera?