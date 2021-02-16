Guida TV, prima serata di oggi: i programmi in onda stasera. Tra sport, serie tv, film, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.
Prima e seconda serata di oggi, 16 febbraio 2021: programmi in TV in onda stasera
Rai 1
ore 18:45 L’Eredità
ore 20:00 Tg 1
ore 20:35 I Soliti Ignoti
ore 21:25 Per sempre la mia ragazza
ore 23:15 Porta a Porta
Rai 2
ore 18:50 NCIS
ore 20:30 Tg2
ore 21:20 La Caserma
ore 00:05 Ti Sento (programma)
Rai 3
ore 20:00 Blob
ore 20:20 Che succ3de?
ore 20:45 Un Posto Al Sole
ore 21:20 #Cartabianca
ore 00:00 Linea Notte
Canale 5
ore 18.45 Caduta Libera
ore 20.00 Tg5
ore 20:30 Striscina la notizina
ore 20:50 Barcellona – PSG
ore 23:45 Nonno Scatenato
Italia 1
ore 19:00 Amici
ore 19:30 CSI Miami (2 ep.)
ore 21:20 Le Iene
ore 1:05 Amici Daytime
Rete 4
ore 19:40 Tempesta d’amore 1a Tv
ore 20:30 Stasera Italia – Info
ore 21:30 Fuori dal Coro
ore 00:50 Venuto al mondo
La7
ore 18:50 Speciale Tg La7 o The Good Wife
ore 20:00 Tg La7
ore 20:30 Otto e Mezzo
ore 21:15 diMartedì
ore 1:00 TgLa7
Tv8
ore 19:30 Cuochi d’Italia
ore 20:30 Guess My Age
ore 21:30 Foto di Famiglia
ore 23:15 Italia’s Got Talent
Nove
ore 19:00 Little Bit Italy
ore 20:30 Deal with It 1a Tv
ore 21:30 The November Man
ore 23:55 Rocky III
Serie Tv e Film in Tv Guida Tv Martedì 16 febbraio 2021
Le Serie Tv in Chiaro
- Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Mina Settembre 1×11-12
- Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Fast Forward 6×07-08
- TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:15 Whiskey Cavalier 1×03-04
- Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 Il giovane ispettore Morse
Le Serie Tv sui Canali Sky/Premium
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 I Borgia 2×07-08
- Fox (ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 911 4×01 1a Tv + 911 Lone Star 2×01 1a Tv
- FoxCrime (ch. 116) ore 21:05 The Intern 5×07-08 1a Tv
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Animal Kingdom 2×11-12
- Premium Stories (ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 The Bold Type 4×07-08 1a Tv
- Premium Action ore 21:15 Batwoman 1×07-08
- LaF (ch 135 Sky) ore 21:00 Cardinal 4×05-006
I Film sulle tv in chiaro
20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:00 Transformers 3
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Il primo Re
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 Quel treno per Yuma
Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) ore 21:15 Nel nome di mia figlia
Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Io e Marley
Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 Bonne Pomme Nessuno è perfetto
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 G.I. Joe La nascita dei Cobra
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:05 Maledetto il giorno che t’ho incontrato
Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:10 Scuola di polizia 5 destinazione Miami
I Film sulle tv a pagamento Sky/Premium
Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 The Kingdom
Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 Le cose che verranno – L’avenir
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) ore 21:15 Bird
Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 Dragon Trainer 2
Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 Rocky 5
Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 In fondo al bosco
Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 La signora in rosso
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00Stanlio & Ollio
Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 DNA Decisamente non adatti
Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Demolition Man
Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) ore 21:15 The Town
Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Il ritorno del Monnezza
Show, sport e documentari: cosa c’è in tv questa sera?
- La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) ore 21:30 GF Vip 5
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt e TivùSat 160 Sky) ore 21:15 Primo appuntamento 1a tv
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) ore 21:30 Wild Nord America
- DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) ore 21:30 Il Boss del Paranormal 2 1a tv
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) GF Vip h24
- SkyUno (ch. 108 Sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Bruno Barbieri 4 Hotel
- Sky Arte (ch. 120/400 Sky) ore 21:15 La storia del west: Guerra su due fronti
- Blaze (ch. 124 Sky) ore 21:00 A caccia di tesori + Affari al buio
- Comedy Central (ch. 128 Sky) ore 21.00 Battistology + The Roast of Italy
- MTV (ch. 130 Sky) ore 21:00 Celeb Ex On the Beach + Ghosted
- Gambero Rosso (ch. 132 Sky) ore 21:05 L’erba del Barone + Ricette sostenibili
- Sky Sport Uno (ch. 201 sat 472/482 dtt) ore 21:00 Barcellona – PSG
- Sky Sport Football (ch. 203) ore 21:00 Lipsia – Liverpool