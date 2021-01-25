Guida TV, prima serata di oggi: i programmi in onda stasera. Tra sport, serie tv, film, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.
Prima e seconda serata di oggi, 25 gennaio 2021: programmi in TV in onda stasera
Rai 1
ore 18:45 L’Eredità
ore 20:00 Tg1
ore 20:30 Soliti Ignoti
ore 21:25 Il Commissario Ricciardi 1×01 1a Tv
ore 23:30 Settestorie
Rai 2
ore 18:50 NCIS
ore 20:30 Tg2
ore 21:05 Tg2 Post
ore 21:20 NCIS 16×19-20
ore 22:55 Voice Anatomy
Rai 3
ore 19:30 Tg R
ore 20:00 Blob
ore 20:25 Che succ3de?
ore 20:45 Un Posto Al Sole
ore 21:20 Report
ore 23:15 Dottori in corsia
Canale 5
ore 18:45 Caduta Libera
ore 20:35 Striscia la notizia
ore 21:25 GF Vip 5
ore 01:30 Tg5
Italia 1
ore 19.00 Amici
ore 19:30 CSI Miami (2 ep.)
ore 21:20 Safe
ore 23:15 Tiki Tka
Rete 4
ore 19:40 Tempesta d’amore 1a Tv
ore 20:30 Stasera Italia
ore 21:25 Quarta repubblica
ore 00:45 Pensa in grande
La7
ore 18:10 The Good Wife
ore 20:00 TgLa7
ore 20:30 Otto e Mezzo
ore 21:15 Schegge di Paura
ore 23:45 Fightplan – Mistero in volo
Tv8 (ch. 121 Sky)
ore 19:30 Cuochi d’Italia
ore 20:30 Guess My Age
ore 21:30 4 Ristoranti 6×10-09
Lunigiana e Cilento
ore 23:45 Prospettive di un delitto
Nove (ch. 149 Sky)
ore 18:50 Little Big Italy
ore 20:30 Deal with It
ore 21:30 Ma tu di che segno sei?
ore 23:30 Operazione vacanze
Serie e Film in Tv Guida Tv Lunedì 25 gennaio 2021
Le Serie Tv in Chiaro
- TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:10 CSI 4×07-08
- Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 The Librarians 4×09-10
Le Serie Tv Sky/Premium
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Baghdad Central 1×03-04 1a Tv
- Fox (ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 L.A.’s Finest 2×05-06 1a Tv
- FoxCrime (ch. 116) ore 21:05 NCIS 17×13-14
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Prodigal Son 2×01 + Animal Kingdom 2×04-05
- Premium Stories (ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Manifest 1×03-04
- Premium Action (ch 125 sat 459 dtt pay) ore 21:15 The 100 7×14 + The Brave 1×13
I Film sulle tv in chiaro
20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:15 Hunger Games Il canto della rivolta parte 1
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 The Prodigy Il figlio del male
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 Dragon la storia di Bruce Lee
Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Silverado
Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Miracolo a Manhattan
Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 Il giocatore di scacchi
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 Un principe per l’estate
La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) ore 21:10 Rosamunde Pilcher Appuntamento al fiume
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:10 La vita è bella
Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Delitto nell’Herault
Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:20 Independence Daysaster – La nuova minaccia
I Film sulle tv a pagamento Sky/Premium
Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 Nonno questa volta è guerra
Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 La sfida delle mogli
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) ore 21:15 Jojo Rabbit
Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:45 Nonno questa volta è guerra
Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 Il mondo dei repicanti
Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 Crypto
Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 Suburban Girl – Talvolta la fine è solo un nuovo inizio
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 Nel mondo libero
Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 La coppia dei campioni
Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Ready Player One
Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Amore a mille..miglia
Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Zucchero miele e peperoncino
Show, sport e documentari: cosa c’è in Tv?
- Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) ore 21:15 Le mani di Primo Levi
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) ore 21:15 Antiche invenzioni 1a Tv + Ancinet Discoveries
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt e TivùSat 160 Sky) ore 21:20 Vite al limite
- DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) ore 21:20 Ventimila chele sotto i mari
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) GF Vip H24
- Sky Uno (ch. 108 Sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Hell’s Kitchen USA 19×09-10 1a TV
- Sky Arte (ch. 120/400 Sky) ore 21:15 Il sale della terra
- Blaze (ch. 124 Sky) ore 21:20 Alone
- Comedy Central (ch. 128 Sky) ore 20:55 Maurizio Battista scegli una carta
- MTV (ch. 130 Sky) ore 21:10 Ex on the Beach + Geordie Shore
- Gambero Rosso (ch. 132 Sky) ore 21:00 Ciao sono Hiro + Questa terra è la mia terra
- Laf (ch. 135 Sky) ore 21:10 Torno a vivere in Italia 1a tv