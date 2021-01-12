Guida TV, prima serata di oggi: i programmi in onda stasera. Tra sport, serie tv, film, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.
Prima e seconda serata di oggi, 12 gennaio 2021: programmi in TV in onda stasera
Rai 1
ore 18.45 L’Eredità
ore 20:00 Tg 1
ore 20:35 Milan – Torino
Ottavi Coppa Italia
ore 23:00 Porta a Porta
Rai 2
ore 18:50 NCIS 14×11-12
ore 20:30 Tg2
ore 21:05 Tg2 Post
ore 21:20 Stasera tutto è possibile
ore 00:20 Magazzini Musicali
Rai 3
ore 20:00 Blob
ore 20:20 Che succ3de?
ore 20:45 Un Posto Al Sole
ore 21:20 #Cartabianca
ore 00:00 Linea Notte
Canale 5
ore 18.45 Caduta Libera
ore 20.00 Tg5
ore 20:30 Striscia la notizia
ore 21:40 Viaggio nella grande bellezza
ore 00:40 Tg5
Italia 1
ore 19:30 CSI Miami (2 ep.)
ore 21:20 L’uomo d’acciaio
ore 23:30 Push
Rete 4
ore 19:40 Tempesta d’amore 1a Tv
ore 20:30 Stasera Italia – Info
ore 21:30 Fuori dal Coro
ore 00:50 Un boss sotto stress
La7
ore 18:50 The Good Wife
ore 20:00 Tg La7
ore 20:30 Otto e Mezzo
ore 21:15 diMartedì
ore 1:00 TgLa7
Tv8
ore 19:30 Cuochi d’Italia
ore 20:30 Guess My Age
ore 21:30 Una Festa di Natale da sogno
ore 23:30 Il Natale dei ricordi
Nove
ore 19:00 Little Bit Italy
ore 20:30 Deal with It
ore 21:30 The Expatriate – In fuga dal nemico
ore 23:30 The Untouchables
Serie Tv e Film in Tv Guida Tv Martedì 12 gennaio 2021
Le Serie Tv in Chiaro
- Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Fast Forward 5×07-08
- TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:15 Forever 1×13-14
- Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 True Justice 2×04
Le Serie Tv sui Canali Sky/Premium
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 I Borgia 1×05-06
- Fox (ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 Station 19 4×01 1a Tv + Grey’s Anatomy 17×01
- FoxCrime (ch. 116) ore 21:05 Elementary 7×09-10
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Animal Kingdom 2×01-02
- Premium Stories (ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 The Bold Type 3×07-08
- Premium Action ore 21:15 The Brave 1×09-10
- LaF (ch 135 Sky) ore 21:00 Cardinal 3×05-06
I Film sulle Tv in chiaro
20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:00 Final Score
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Red Lights
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 Forsaken il fuoco della giustizia
Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) ore 21:15 Il Caso Spotlight
Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Words and Pictures
Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Volare – La grande storia di Domenico Modugno
Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 La famiglia omicidi
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 Nancy Drew – Ragazza Detective
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:05 Grandi Magazzini
Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:10 Un compleanno da Leoni
I Film sulle tv a pagamento Sky/Premium
Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 Lord of War
Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 Matthias and Maxime
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) ore 21:15 Peppermint – L’angelo della vendetta
Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 La famosa invasione degli orsi in Sicilia
Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 District 9
Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 Domino
Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 Qualcuno da amare
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 Recount
Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 Una famiglia al tappeto
Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Edge of Tomorrow
Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) ore 21:15 The Blind Side
Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Non chiamatemi papà
Show, sport e documentari: cosa c’è in Tv questa sera?
- La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) ore 21:30 GF Vip 5
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt e TivùSat 160 Sky) ore 21:15 Primo appuntamento 1a tv
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) ore 21:30 Predatori dei carpazi + Amazzonia selvaggia
- DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) ore 21:30 Il Boss del Paranormal 2 1a tv
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) GF Vip h24
- SkyUno (ch. 108 Sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti 7×02 1a Tv Bari
- Sky Arte (ch. 120/400 Sky) ore 21:15 I segreti di Marte Dio della guerra 1a Tv
- Blaze (ch. 124 Sky) ore 21:00 A caccia di tesori + Affari al buio
- Comedy Central (ch. 128 Sky) ore 21.00 Battistology + The Roast of Italy
- MTV (ch. 130 Sky) ore 21:00 Celebrity Ex On the Beach
- Gambero Rosso (ch. 132 Sky) ore 21:05 Ciao sono Hiro + ore 21:30 L’erba del Barone
- Sky Sport Uno ore 21:15 Wolverhampton – Everton
- Sky Sport Football ore 21:15 Burnley – Manchester Utd