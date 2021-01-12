Guida TV, prima serata di oggi: i programmi in onda stasera. Tra sport, serie tv, film, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.

Rai 1

ore 18.45 L’Eredità

ore 20:00 Tg 1

ore 20:35 Milan – Torino

Ottavi Coppa Italia

ore 23:00 Porta a Porta

Rai 2

ore 18:50 NCIS 14×11-12

ore 20:30 Tg2

ore 21:05 Tg2 Post

ore 21:20 Stasera tutto è possibile

ore 00:20 Magazzini Musicali

Rai 3

ore 20:00 Blob

ore 20:20 Che succ3de?

ore 20:45 Un Posto Al Sole

ore 21:20 #Cartabianca

ore 00:00 Linea Notte

Canale 5

ore 18.45 Caduta Libera

ore 20.00 Tg5

ore 20:30 Striscia la notizia

ore 21:40 Viaggio nella grande bellezza

ore 00:40 Tg5



Italia 1

ore 19:30 CSI Miami (2 ep.)

ore 21:20 L’uomo d’acciaio

ore 23:30 Push

Rete 4

ore 19:40 Tempesta d’amore 1a Tv

ore 20:30 Stasera Italia – Info

ore 21:30 Fuori dal Coro

ore 00:50 Un boss sotto stress

La7

ore 18:50 The Good Wife

ore 20:00 Tg La7

ore 20:30 Otto e Mezzo

ore 21:15 diMartedì

ore 1:00 TgLa7

Tv8

ore 19:30 Cuochi d’Italia

ore 20:30 Guess My Age

ore 21:30 Una Festa di Natale da sogno

ore 23:30 Il Natale dei ricordi

Nove

ore 19:00 Little Bit Italy

ore 20:30 Deal with It

ore 21:30 The Expatriate – In fuga dal nemico

ore 23:30 The Untouchables

Serie Tv e Film in Tv Guida Tv Martedì 12 gennaio 2021

Le Serie Tv in Chiaro

Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Fast Forward 5×07-08

(ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Fast Forward 5×07-08 TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:15 Forever 1×13-14

(ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:15 Forever 1×13-14 Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 True Justice 2×04

Le Serie Tv sui Canali Sky/Premium

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 I Borgia 1×05-06

(ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 1×05-06 Fox (ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 Station 19 4×01 1a Tv + Grey’s Anatomy 17×01

(ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 4×01 1a Tv 17×01 FoxCrime (ch. 116) ore 21:05 Elementary 7×09-10

(ch. 116) ore 21:05 7×09-10 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Animal Kingdom 2×01-02

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 2×01-02 Premium Stories (ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 The Bold Type 3×07-08

(ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 3×07-08 Premium Action ore 21:15 The Brave 1×09-10

ore 21:15 1×09-10 LaF (ch 135 Sky) ore 21:00 Cardinal 3×05-06

I Film sulle Tv in chiaro

20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:00 Final Score

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Red Lights

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 Forsaken il fuoco della giustizia

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) ore 21:15 Il Caso Spotlight

Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Words and Pictures

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Volare – La grande storia di Domenico Modugno

Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 La famiglia omicidi

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 Nancy Drew – Ragazza Detective

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:05 Grandi Magazzini

Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:10 Un compleanno da Leoni

I Film sulle tv a pagamento Sky/Premium

Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 Lord of War

Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 Matthias and Maxime

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) ore 21:15 Peppermint – L’angelo della vendetta

Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 La famosa invasione degli orsi in Sicilia

Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 District 9

Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 Domino

Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 Qualcuno da amare

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 Recount

Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 Una famiglia al tappeto

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Edge of Tomorrow

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) ore 21:15 The Blind Side

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Non chiamatemi papà



