Guida TV, prima serata di oggi: i programmi in onda stasera. Tra sport, serie tv, film, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.

Prima e seconda serata di oggi, 5 gennaio 2021: programmi in TV in onda stasera

Rai 1

ore 18.45 L’Eredità

ore 20:00 Tg 1

ore 20:35 Soliti Ignoti

ore 21:25 La Befana vien di notte 1a Tv

ore 23:20 Concerto dell’Epifania

Rai 2

ore 18:50 NCIS 14×02-03

ore 20:30 Tg2

ore 21:05 Tg2 Post

ore 21:20 Hotel Transylvania 3 – Una vacanza mostruosa

ore 23:00 Mary e il fiore della strega

Rai 3

ore 20:00 Blob

ore 20:20 Che succ3de?

ore 20:45 Un Posto Al Sole

ore 21:20 La La Land

ore 23:30 Blob

Canale 5

ore 18.45 Caduta Libera

ore 20.00 Tg5

ore 20:30 Striscia la notizia

ore 21:40 Speciale Viaggio nella grande bellezza

ore 00:40 Tg5



Italia 1

ore 19:30 CSI Miami (2 ep.)

ore 21:20 Now You See Me – I Maghi del Crimine

ore 23:30 The Prestige



Rete 4

ore 19:40 Tempesta d’amore 1a Tv

ore 20:30 Stasera Italia – Info

ore 21:30 Il Marchese del Grillo

ore 23:25 Tre

La7

ore 18:50 The Good Wife

ore 20:00 Tg La7

ore 20:30 Uozzap

ore 21:15 Non siamo Angeli

ore 23:15 Giorni di Tuono

Tv8

ore 19:30 Cuochi d’Italia

ore 20:30 Guess My Age

ore 21:30 Gli Stivali di Babbo Natale

ore 23:15 Natale a Holly Lane

Nove

ore 19:00 Little Bit Italy

ore 20:30 Deal with It

ore 21:30 Ben Hur

ore 00:00 Noah

Serie Tv e Film in Tv Guida Tv Martedì 5 gennaio 2021

Le Serie Tv in Chiaro

Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Fast Forward 5×05-06

(ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Fast Forward 5×05-06 TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:15 Forever 1×11-12

(ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:15 Forever 1×11-12 Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 True Justice 2×03

Le Serie Tv sui Canali Sky/Premium

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 I Borgia 1×03-04

(ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 1×03-04 Fox (ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 Modern Family 6×12-13-14-15

(ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 6×12-13-14-15 FoxCrime (ch. 116) ore 21:05 Elementary 7×07-08

(ch. 116) ore 21:05 7×07-08 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Blindspot 5×11 + Imposters 2×08

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 5×11 + 2×08 Premium Stories (ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 The Bold Type 3×05-06

(ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 3×05-06 Premium Action ore 21:15 The Brave 1×07-08

ore 21:15 1×07-08 LaF (ch 135 Sky) ore 21:00 Cardinal 3×03-04

I Film sulle tv in chiaro

20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:00 Speed

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Dark Hall

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 Wyatt Earp

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) ore 21:15 Morto Stalin se ne fa un altro

Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Smetto quando voglio Ad Honorem

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Fabrizio De Andrè Principe Libero

Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 Le mie grosse grasse vacanze greche

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 Ella Enchanted – Il magico mondo di Ella

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:05 Boccaccio ’70

Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:10 2001 Un’astronave spuntata nello spazio

I Film sulle tv a pagamento Sky/Premium

Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 L’ultimo samurai

Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 Radioactive

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) ore 21:15 Fatman

Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 Pinocchio

Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 Underwater

Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 Il traditore tipo

Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 Baby Boom

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 Stange but true

Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 Sono solo fantasmi

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Joker

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Il Piccolo principe

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Mamma o Papà?



Show, sport e documentari: cosa c’è in TV questa sera?