Programmi TV stasera: la Guida TV, alla programmazione di prima e seconda serata di oggi, 21 marzo 2022: i film in onda e cosa c’è da vedere in televisione. Tra sport, serie tv, lungometraggi, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.
Rai 1
18:45 L’Eredità
20:00 Tg1
20:30 Soliti Ignoti
21:30 Vostro Onore 1×07-08 1a tv
23:25 Via delle Storie (in mezzo Tg1)
Rai 2
19:00 Paradise La finestra sullo showbiz
19:40 The Good Doctor 1×11
20:30 Tg2
21:00 Tg2 Post
21:20 Delitti in Paradiso 9×03-04
23:40 Re Start
Rai 3
19:50 Tg R
20:00 Blob
20:20 Che Succ3de?
20:45 Un Posto al sole
21:15 Presadiretta
23:20 La grande sete
Canale 5
18:45 Avanti un altro
20:00 Tg5
20:35 Striscia la notizia
21:30 L’Isola dei Famosi
1:30 Tg5
Italia 1
19:30 CSI Miami
20:30 NCIS
21:20 Freedom
23:45 Tiki Taka
Rete 4
19:55 Tempesta d’amore
20:30 Stasera Italia
21:25 Quarta Repubblica
00:50 Motive
La7
17:00 Speciale Tg La7
20:00 TgLa7
20:35 Otto e Mezzo
21:15 Sherlock
Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)
19:10 4 Ristoranti
20:30 Guess My Age
21:30 Revenant – Redivivo
00:15 Buon Compleanno Mr. Grape
Nove (ch. 149 Sky)
19:15 Little big Italy
20:20 Deal with It – Stai al gioco 1a tv
21:30 Avamposti – Uomini in prima linea
23:00Avamposti – Uomini in prima linea
Le Serie Tv in Chiaro
- Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 I misteri di Murdoch 9×17-18 1a Tv
- TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:10 The Mentalist 4×23-24
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) 21:20 Il Papa Buono
Le Serie Tv Sky/Premium
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 110 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Coyote 1×05-06
- Sky Serie (ch. 112) ore 21:15 The Gilded Age 1×01 1a Tv
- Sky Investigation (ch. 114) ore 21:15 Elementary 4×03-04
- Fox (ch. 116) ore 21:00 The Big Bang Theory 12×10-11-12-13-14
I Film sulle tv in chiaro
20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:15 Constantine
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) alle ore 21:20 L’evocazione – The Conjuring
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:15 Training Day
Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Barquero
Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Perduta nel Vermont
Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:15 Division
TwentySeven (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:15 40 giorni e 40 notti
Tv2000 (ch 28 dtt 18 tivùsat 157 Sky) ore 21:10 Per amore del mio popolo
La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) ore 21:10 Inga Lindstrom – La casa sul lago
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:10 Belli di papà
Italia 2 (ch. 49 dtt 16 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:10 Tomorrowland – Il mondo di domani
I Film sulle pay tv Sky/Premium
Sky Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 CODA – I Segni del cuore 1a Tv
Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 Thank You For Smoking
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) ore 21:15 Shakespeare in Love
Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:15 Tommy la mummia e tomba di Achentut
Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 Edge of Tomorrow
Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 Il talento del Calabrone
Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 A proposito di Steve
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 American Skin
Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 Il Cosmo sul comò
Show, Sport e documentari: cosa c’è questa sera in tv?
- Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) ore 21:15 Sciarada il circolo delle parole + La profezia dell’armadillo
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) ore 21:15 Legends of the Pharaons – Secrets of the pyramid builders 1a tv
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt e TivùSat 160 Sky) ore 21:25 Vite al Limite 1a tv
- DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) ore 21:10 Nudi e Crudi XL 1a Tv
- Sky Uno (ch. 108 Sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Alessandro Borghese – Piatto Ricco
- Sky Arte (ch. 120/400 Sky) ore 21:15 I Romantici 1a tv
- Sky Documentaries (ch. 122/402) ore 21:15 Funari Funari Funari 1a tv
- Sky Nature (ch. 124/404) ore 21:15 Creature nate dalla tempesta
- Blaze (ch. 127 Sky) ore 21:00 Il tesoro maledetto dell’Amazzonia + Battlebots
- Comedy Central (ch. 129 Sky) ore 21:00 Maurizio Battista comedy celebration
- MTV (ch. 131 Sky) ore 21:05 Geordie Shore
- Gambero Rosso (ch. 133 Sky) ore 21:00 L’isola del Barone + 22:00 Hiro in Japan