Programmi TV stasera: la Guida TV, alla programmazione di prima e seconda serata di oggi, 21 marzo 2022: i film in onda e cosa c’è da vedere in televisione. Tra sport, serie tv, lungometraggi, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.

Programmi e guida TV: i film di stasera, 19 marzo 2022, in onda in prima e in seconda serata

Rai 1

18:45 L’Eredità

20:00 Tg1

20:30 Soliti Ignoti

21:30 Vostro Onore 1×07-08 1a tv

23:25 Via delle Storie (in mezzo Tg1)

Rai 2

19:00 Paradise La finestra sullo showbiz

19:40 The Good Doctor 1×11

20:30 Tg2

21:00 Tg2 Post

21:20 Delitti in Paradiso 9×03-04

23:40 Re Start



Rai 3

19:50 Tg R

20:00 Blob

20:20 Che Succ3de?

20:45 Un Posto al sole

21:15 Presadiretta

23:20 La grande sete

Canale 5

18:45 Avanti un altro

20:00 Tg5

20:35 Striscia la notizia

21:30 L’Isola dei Famosi

1:30 Tg5

Italia 1

19:30 CSI Miami

20:30 NCIS

21:20 Freedom

23:45 Tiki Taka

Rete 4

19:55 Tempesta d’amore

20:30 Stasera Italia

21:25 Quarta Repubblica

00:50 Motive

La7

17:00 Speciale Tg La7

20:00 TgLa7

20:35 Otto e Mezzo

21:15 Sherlock

Tv8 (ch. 125 Sky)

19:10 4 Ristoranti

20:30 Guess My Age

21:30 Revenant – Redivivo

00:15 Buon Compleanno Mr. Grape

Nove (ch. 149 Sky)

19:15 Little big Italy

20:20 Deal with It – Stai al gioco 1a tv

21:30 Avamposti – Uomini in prima linea

23:00Avamposti – Uomini in prima linea

Serie e Film in Tv Guida Tv Lunedì 21 marzo 2022

Le Serie Tv in Chiaro

Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 I misteri di Murdoch 9×17-18 1a Tv

(ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 I misteri di Murdoch 9×17-18 1a Tv TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:10 The Mentalist 4×23-24

(ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:10 The Mentalist 4×23-24 Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) 21:20 Il Papa Buono

Le Serie Tv Sky/Premium

Sky Atlantic (ch. 110 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Coyote 1×05-06

(ch. 110 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 1×05-06 Sky Serie (ch. 112) ore 21:15 The Gilded Age 1×01 1a Tv

(ch. 112) ore 21:15 1×01 1a Tv Sky Investigation (ch. 114) ore 21:15 Elementary 4×03-04

(ch. 114) ore 21:15 4×03-04 Fox (ch. 116) ore 21:00 The Big Bang Theory 12×10-11-12-13-14

I Film sulle tv in chiaro

20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:15 Constantine

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) alle ore 21:20 L’evocazione – The Conjuring

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:15 Training Day

Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Barquero

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Perduta nel Vermont

Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:15 Division

TwentySeven (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:15 40 giorni e 40 notti

Tv2000 (ch 28 dtt 18 tivùsat 157 Sky) ore 21:10 Per amore del mio popolo

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) ore 21:10 Inga Lindstrom – La casa sul lago

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:10 Belli di papà

Italia 2 (ch. 49 dtt 16 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:10 Tomorrowland – Il mondo di domani

I Film sulle pay tv Sky/Premium

Sky Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 CODA – I Segni del cuore 1a Tv

Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 Thank You For Smoking

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) ore 21:15 Shakespeare in Love

Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:15 Tommy la mummia e tomba di Achentut

Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 Edge of Tomorrow

Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 Il talento del Calabrone

Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 A proposito di Steve

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 American Skin

Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 Il Cosmo sul comò



Show, Sport e documentari: cosa c’è questa sera in tv?