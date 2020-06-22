24.2 C
Rome
22 Giugno 2020
Ultim'ora

Guida TV, prima serata di oggi: i…

Sora, il ricordo di Stella Tatangelo è…

Termini, fermato rapinatore e altre due persone…

Zagarolo, atti vandalici all’ascensore di piazza Indipendenza:…

Roma, via di Torre Maura: auto con…

Civitavecchia, pesanti intimidazioni su una cassiera e…

Roma, cucciolo di gabbiano ferito giace sul…

Nomentano, rapina in un bar nei pressi…

Coronavirus. Spallanzani, bollettino medico di oggi 22…

Roma, nuovo piccolo focolaio di Covid-19 in…

Casilina News
Televisione

Guida TV, prima serata di oggi: i programmi in onda stasera 22 giugno 2020

di Redazione0
programmi tv stasera film lunedì 22 giugno 2020

Scopriamo quali sono i programmi che andranno in onda stasera. Tra sport, serie tv, film, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.

Programmi in onda in TV stasera in prima serata e seconda su tutti i canali per oggi lunedì 22 giugno 2020 con la programmazione completa di oggi

Rai 1
ore 20:30 I Soliti Ignoti 
ore 21:25 Il Giovane Montalbano 1×04 (replica)
ore 23:45 Cose Nostre – Info

Rai 2
ore 21:05 Tg2 Post
ore 21:20 Goal Serie A
ore 21:50 Hawaii Five-0 9×16 1a Tv
ore 23:00 Goal Serie A

Rai 3
ore 20:25 Last Cop 4×06
ore 21:20 Le verità Nascoste
ore 23:35 Report Cult

Canale 5
ore 20:35 Striscia la notizia (show)
ore 21:45 Robin Hood
ore 00:40 X Style

Italia 1
ore 19:00 Dr. House 2×02-03
ore 20:40 CSI 7×16
ore 21:30 Fuga da Reuma Park
ore 23:30 Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Rete 4
ore 20:30 Stasera Italia
ore 21:25 Quarta Repubblica
ore 00:45 Festivalbar Story

La7
ore 20:30 Otto e Mezzo – Talk
ore 21:15 Fuga da Alcatraz
Film con Clint Eastwood
ore 23:30 Un giorno di ordinaria follia

Tv8 (ch. 121 Sky)
ore 20:30 Guess My Age
ore 21:30 The Karate Kid II – La storia continua
ore 22:25 Scomparsi – Domenico D’Amato

Nove (ch. 149 Sky)
ore 20:30 Deal with It
ore 21:30 Profiling 1×03
ore 23.25 Emanuela Orlandi – Il caso è aperta

Serie e Film in Tv Lunedì 22 giugno

Le Serie Tv in Chiaro

  • Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Daredevil 1×03-04 1a Tv Free + Marvel’s Jessica Jones 1×08 1a Tv Free
  • TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:10 CSI New York 7×01-02
  • Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 Spartacus – La vendetta 3×05-06

Le Serie Tv Sky/Premium

  • Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 MotherFatherSon 1×05-06 1a Tv
  • Fox (ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 9-1-1 Lone Star 1×07-08 1a Tv
  • FoxLife (ch. 114) ore 21:05  The Good Doctor 1×12-13-14
  • FoxCrime (ch. 116) ore 21:05 Elementary 7×09-10 1a Tv Sky
  • PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Animal Kingdom 3×05-06
  • Premium Stories (ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Legacies 2×13 1a Tv
  • Premium Action (ch 125 sat 459 dtt pay) ore 21:15 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×05 1a Tv

I Film in chiaro

20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:15 Alex Rider – Stormbreaker

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 Commando

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) ore 22:15 Se chiudo gli occhi non sono più qui

Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Il mercenario
ore 23:05 I due invincibili

Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 Buon compleanno Mr. Grapes

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 Derailed – Attrazione letale

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) ore 21:10 Bounce

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:10 La prima cosa bella

Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Delitto in Lozere

Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:20 Un milione di modi per morire nel West

I Film pay Sky/Premium

Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 D.N.A. Decisamente non adatti

Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 A Beautiful Day

Cinema Collection Classic (ch. 303) ore 21:15 Scarface

Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 Timetrip – Avventura nell’era vichinga

Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 Attacco al potere 3

Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 Friend Request – La morte ha profilo

Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 L’estate all’improvviso

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 Out Stealing Horse – Il passato ritorna

Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 La scuola serale

#PerTe 1 (ch. 310 sat 471 dtt pay) ore 21:45 D.N.A. Decisamente non adatti

#PerTe 2 (ch. 311 sat 473 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Il gladiatore

Premium Cinema (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Com’è bello far l’amore

Premium Energy (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Dredd la legge sono io

Premium Emotion (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Straight Outta Compton

Premium Comedy (ch. 317 sat 466 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Burn After Reading

Per inviare segnalazioni, richieste di pubblicità, comunicati e ricevere informazioni varie o sui nostri servizi, contattaci scrivendo a info@casilinanews.it

Scrivi un Commento

Salva il mio Nome, Email e Sito Web in questo browser per il prossimo commento.

dieci + nove =

* Inviando un commento esprimi il tuo consenso per il trattamento dati, come indicato nella Privacy Policy e Cookie Policy