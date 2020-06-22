Scopriamo quali sono i programmi che andranno in onda stasera. Tra sport, serie tv, film, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.
Rai 1
ore 20:30 I Soliti Ignoti
ore 21:25 Il Giovane Montalbano 1×04 (replica)
ore 23:45 Cose Nostre – Info
Rai 2
ore 21:05 Tg2 Post
ore 21:20 Goal Serie A
ore 21:50 Hawaii Five-0 9×16 1a Tv
ore 23:00 Goal Serie A
Rai 3
ore 20:25 Last Cop 4×06
ore 21:20 Le verità Nascoste
ore 23:35 Report Cult
Canale 5
ore 20:35 Striscia la notizia (show)
ore 21:45 Robin Hood
ore 00:40 X Style
Italia 1
ore 19:00 Dr. House 2×02-03
ore 20:40 CSI 7×16
ore 21:30 Fuga da Reuma Park
ore 23:30 Mr. Bean’s Holiday
Rete 4
ore 20:30 Stasera Italia
ore 21:25 Quarta Repubblica
ore 00:45 Festivalbar Story
La7
ore 20:30 Otto e Mezzo – Talk
ore 21:15 Fuga da Alcatraz
Film con Clint Eastwood
ore 23:30 Un giorno di ordinaria follia
Tv8 (ch. 121 Sky)
ore 20:30 Guess My Age
ore 21:30 The Karate Kid II – La storia continua
ore 22:25 Scomparsi – Domenico D’Amato
Nove (ch. 149 Sky)
ore 20:30 Deal with It
ore 21:30 Profiling 1×03
ore 23.25 Emanuela Orlandi – Il caso è aperta
Serie e Film in Tv Lunedì 22 giugno
Le Serie Tv in Chiaro
- Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Daredevil 1×03-04 1a Tv Free + Marvel’s Jessica Jones 1×08 1a Tv Free
- TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:10 CSI New York 7×01-02
- Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 Spartacus – La vendetta 3×05-06
Le Serie Tv Sky/Premium
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 MotherFatherSon 1×05-06 1a Tv
- Fox (ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 9-1-1 Lone Star 1×07-08 1a Tv
- FoxLife (ch. 114) ore 21:05 The Good Doctor 1×12-13-14
- FoxCrime (ch. 116) ore 21:05 Elementary 7×09-10 1a Tv Sky
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Animal Kingdom 3×05-06
- Premium Stories (ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Legacies 2×13 1a Tv
- Premium Action (ch 125 sat 459 dtt pay) ore 21:15 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×05 1a Tv
I Film in chiaro
20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:15 Alex Rider – Stormbreaker
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 Commando
Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) ore 22:15 Se chiudo gli occhi non sono più qui
Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Il mercenario
ore 23:05 I due invincibili
Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 Buon compleanno Mr. Grapes
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 Derailed – Attrazione letale
La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) ore 21:10 Bounce
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:10 La prima cosa bella
Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Delitto in Lozere
Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:20 Un milione di modi per morire nel West
I Film pay Sky/Premium
Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 D.N.A. Decisamente non adatti
Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 A Beautiful Day
Cinema Collection Classic (ch. 303) ore 21:15 Scarface
Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 Timetrip – Avventura nell’era vichinga
Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 Attacco al potere 3
Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 Friend Request – La morte ha profilo
Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 L’estate all’improvviso
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 Out Stealing Horse – Il passato ritorna
Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 La scuola serale
#PerTe 1 (ch. 310 sat 471 dtt pay) ore 21:45 D.N.A. Decisamente non adatti
#PerTe 2 (ch. 311 sat 473 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Il gladiatore
Premium Cinema (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Com’è bello far l’amore
Premium Energy (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Dredd la legge sono io
Premium Emotion (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Straight Outta Compton
Premium Comedy (ch. 317 sat 466 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Burn After Reading