Scopriamo quali sono i programmi che andranno in onda stasera. Tra sport, serie tv, film, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.

Programmi in onda in TV stasera in prima serata e seconda su tutti i canali per oggi lunedì 8 giugno 2020 con la programmazione completa di oggi

Rai 1

ore 20:30 I Soliti Ignoti

ore 21:25 Il Giovane Montalbano 1×02 (replica)

ore 23:45 Cose Nostre – Info

Rai 2

ore 21:05 Tg2 Post

ore 21:20 Striminzitic Show

ore 23:45 Un Caso di Coscienza

Rai 3

ore 20:25 Geo – Vacanze italiane

ore 20:50 Vox Populi

ore 21:20 Report

ore 00:00 Linea Notte

Canale 5

ore 20:35 Striscia la notizia (show)

ore 21:45 Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom 1a Tv Free

ore 00:40 X Style

Italia 1

ore 19:00 The OC 4

ore 20:40 CSI 7×03

ore 21:30 Emigratis

ore 00:10 I Soliti idioti

Rete 4

ore 20:30 Stasera Italia

ore 21:25 Quarta Repubblica

ore 00:45 Verità apparente– Film

La7

ore 20:30 Otto e Mezzo – Talk

ore 21:15 Gloria

Film con Sharon Stone di Sidney Lumet del 1999

ore 23:15 Gloria, una notte d’estate

Film di John Cassavetes con Gena Rowlands del 1980

Tv8 (ch. 121 Sky)

ore 20:30 Guess My Age

ore 21:30 Revenant – Redivivo

ore 22:25 Scomparsi – Nicholas

Nove (ch. 149 Sky)

ore 20:30 Deal with It

ore 21:30 Profiling 1×01

ore 23.25 Man on Fire

Serie e Film in Tv Lunedì 8 giugno

Le Serie Tv in Chiaro

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Marvel’s Runaways 2×11-12-13 Finale 1a Tv Free + Marvel’s Jessica Jones 1×06 1a Tv Free

(ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:10 2×11-12-13 Finale 1a Tv Free 1×06 1a Tv Free TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:10 CSI New York 6

(ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:10 6 Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 L’ispettore Barnaby

(ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 Spartacus – La vendetta 3×01-02-03

(ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 3×01-02-03 Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) ore 21:15 Il Giovane Casanova

Le Serie Tv Sky/Premium

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 MotherFatherSon 1×01-02 1a Tv

(ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 1×01-02 1a Tv Fox (ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 9-1-1 Lone Star 1×03-04 1a Tv

(ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 1×03-04 1a Tv FoxLife (ch. 114) ore 21:05 Station 19 3×16 V.O. Finale di stagione + The Good Doctor 1×07-08

(ch. 114) ore 21:05 FoxCrime (ch. 116) ore 21:05 Elementary 7×05-06 1a Tv Sky

(ch. 116) ore 21:05 7×05-06 1a Tv Sky PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Animal Kingdom 3×01-02

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 3×01-02 Premium Stories (ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Legacies 2×11 1a Tv

(ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 2×11 1a Tv Premium Action (ch 125 sat 459 dtt pay) ore 21:15 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×03 1a Tv

I Film in chiaro

20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:15 Hulk

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 I nuovi eroi

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) ore 21:15 My Name is Ernest

ore 22 Il venditore di Medicine



Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Faccia a Faccia

ore 22:50 Ehi amico c’è Sabata hai chiuso

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 La casa dei miei ricordi

Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 Predestination

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 Fair Game – Caccia alla spia

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) ore 21:10 Rosamunde Pilcher: la nebbia d’Irlanda

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:10 La banda del trucido

Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:20 Scary Movie 5

I Film pay Sky/Premium

Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 Midway

Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 L’uomo fedele

Cinema Collection sci-fi (ch. 303) ore 21:15 Gattaca



Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 Qualcosa di straordinario

Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 Sin City

Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 Shattered – Gioco Mortale

Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 Resta con me

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 Jackie

Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 Nemiche per la pelle

#PerTe 1 (ch. 310 sat 471 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Tu io e Dupree

#PerTe 2 (ch. 311 sat 473 dtt pay) ore 21:45 Midway

Premium Cinema (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Din Don Il ritorno

Premium Energy (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Assassins

Premium Emotion (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Woman in gold

Premium Comedy (ch. 317 sat 466 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Austin Powers