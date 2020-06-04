Scopriamo quali sono i programmi che andranno in onda stasera. Tra sport, serie tv, film, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.
Rai 1
ore 20:35 I Soliti Ignoti
ore 21:25 Che Dio ci Aiuti 5×01-02 (replica)
ore 23:40 Porta a Porta – Talk Show Info
Rai 2
ore 21:05 Tg2 Post
ore 21:20 Escape Plan 2 Ritorno all’inferno
ore 23:05 Killing Season
Rai 3
ore 20:20 Voxpopuli
ore 20:45 Opera senza autore
ore 00:00 Linea Notte
Canale 5
ore 20:35 Striscia la notizia (show)
ore 21:45 New Amsterda 2×10-11 1a Tv
ore 23:30 L’intervista
Italia 1
ore 19:00 The OC 3
ore 20:45 CSI 6×23
ore 21:30 Il Cosmo sul Comò
ore 23:40 La leggenda di Al John & Jack
Rete 4
ore 20:30 Stasera Italia – Info
ore 21:25 Diritto e rovescio – Info talk show
ore 00:45 Liberate mio marito
La7
ore 20:30 Otto e Mezzo – Talk
ore 21:15 Piazzapulita – Talk Politico
Tv8 (Sky 121)
ore 20:30 Guess My Age
ore 21:30 Sole cuore e amore
ore 23:15 Che Fine hanno fatto i Morgan?
Nove (Sky 149)
ore 20:30 Deal with It – Game
ore 21:30 Man on Fire – Il fuoco della vendetta
Serie Tv e Film in Tv Giovedì 4 giugno
Le Serie Tv in Chiaro
- Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Private Eyes 3×07-08-09 1a Tv Free
- Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 The Resident 1×04-05-06
- Giallo ore 21:10 (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky) Alice Nevers 11×03-04 1a Tv
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:10 Law & Order: SVU 17×13-14
- Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 True Justice 2×04
Le Serie Tv sui Canali Sky/Premium
- Fox (ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 Le Regole del Delitto Perfetto 6×12 1a Tv
- FoxCrime (ch. 116) ore 21:05 Profiling 10×01-02 1a Tv
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Chicago PD 7×17 1a Tv
- Premium Stories (ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 The Bold Type 3×07 1a Tv
- Premium Action (ch 125 sat 459 dtt pay) ore 21:15 The Flash 6×11 1a Tv
I Film in chiaro
20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:10 Lo Smoking
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 Dante’s Peak – La furia della montagna
Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 The Lincoln Lawyer
La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) ore 21:10 Amore con interessi
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:10 Una sull’altra
Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:20 10000 a.C
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 Come farsi lasciare in 10 giorni
Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt, 18 tivùsat, 157 Sky)
ore 21:10 Harrison’s flowers
Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 Una doppia verità
I Film pay Sky/Premium
Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 O.G. Original Gangter
Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 The Bourne Identity
Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 Solo cose belle
Cinema Collection sci-fi (ch. 303) ore 21:15 Fast COlor
Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 Il segreto di Noemie
Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 Outcast-L’ultimo templare
Cinema Suspance (ch. 306) ore 21:00 The Vanishing – Il mistero del faro
Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 Le Regole del caos
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 Il sacrificio del cervo sacro
Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 Johnny English colpisce ancora
#Per Te 1 (ch. 310 sat 471 dtt pay) ore 21:15 L’agenzia dei bugiardi
#Per te 2 (ch. 311 sat 473 dtt pay) ore 21:15 The Game
Premium Cinema (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Il testimone invisibile
Premium Energy (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Death Race
Premium Emotion (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Gravity
Premium Comedy (ch. 317 sat 466 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Tutti pazzi per l’oro
Comedy Central (ch. 128) ore 21:00 Un matrimonio a favola