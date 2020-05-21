Scopriamo quali sono i programmi che andranno in onda stasera. Tra sport, serie tv, film, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.
Rai 1
ore 20:35 I Soliti Ignoti (replica)
ore 21:25 Vivi e lascia vivere 1×09-10 1aTv
ore 23:30 Porta a Porta – Talk Show Info
Rai 2
ore 21:05 Tg2 Post
ore 21:20 Made in Arteteca
Replica dello spettacolo degli Arteteca
ore 23:30 Revolution – Storie dal futuo
Rai 3
ore 20:20 Palestre di vita
ore 20:45 Un Posto al Sole (replica)
ore 21:20 Rush
ore 23:25 Sostiene Bollani reloaded – Musicale
Canale 5
ore 20:35 Striscia la notizia (show)
ore 21:45 In Questo mondo di Ladre
ore 23:45 Tg5 Notte
Italia 1
ore 19:00 The OC 3×05-06
ore 20:45 CSI 6×09
ore 21:30 Hunger Games – Il canto della Rivolta Prima Parte
ore 00:10 Childhood’s End 1×02
Rete 4
ore 20:30 Stasera Italia – Info
ore 21:25 Diritto e rovescio – Info talk show
ore 00:45 The Last Vegas Job
La7
ore 20:30 Otto e Mezzo – Talk
ore 21:15 Piazzapulita – Talk Politico
Tv8 (Sky 121)
ore 20:30 Guess My Age
ore 21:30 Il potere dei soldi
ore 23:30 The Host
Nove (Sky 149)
ore 20:30 Deal with It – Game
ore 21:30 Il profumo del Mosto Selvatico
ore 23.30 Cambio Moglie
Serie Tv e Film in Tv Giovedì 21 maggio
Le Serie Tv in Chiaro
- Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Private Eyes 3×01-02-03 1a Tv Free
- Giallo ore 21:10 (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky) Tandem 3×11-12 1a Tv
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:10 Law & Order: SVU 17×09-10
- Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 True Justice 2×02
Le Serie Tv sui Canali Sky/Premium
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 ZeroZeroZero 1×03-04
- Fox (ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 Le Regole del Delitto Perfetto 6×08-09
- FoxCrime (ch. 116) ore 21:05 Profiling 9×05-06
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Chicago PD 7×15 1a Tv
- Premium Stories (ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 The Bold Type 3×05 1a Tv
- Premium Action (ch 125 sat 459 dtt pay) ore 21:15 The Flash 6×09 1a Tv
I Film in chiaro
20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:10 Inception
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 The Legend of Zorro
Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Source Code
Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Un’estate a Barcellona
La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) ore 21:10 Appuntamento con l’@more
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:10 Il tuo dolce corpo da uccidere 1a Tv
Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:20 Scemo & più scemo iniziò così
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 Mystic Pizza
Tv2000 (ch. 28 dtt, 18 tivùsat, 157 Sky)
ore 21:10 Torneranno i Prati
Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 Jack Ryan – L’iniziazione
I Film che andranno in onda sui canali pay Sky/Premium
Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 Il Coraggio della verità
Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 Il cigno nero
Cinema Collection 007 (ch. 303) ore 21:15 007 Vendetta Privata
Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 Stardust
Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 La preda perfetta
Cinema Suspance (ch. 306) ore 21:00 I segreti del lago
Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 Suburban Girl – Talvolta la fine è un nuovo inizio
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 Valmont
Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 Motherood il bello di essere mamma
#IoRestoACasa 1 (ch. 310 sat 471 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Tutta un’altra vita
#IoRestoACasa 2 (ch. 311 sat 473 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Bastardi senza gloria
Premium Cinema (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) ore 21:15 The Blind Side
Premium Energy (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Momentum
Premium Emotion (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Il grande Gatsby
Premium Comedy (ch. 317 sat 466 dtt pay) ore 21:15 L’amico del cuore
Comedy Central (ch. 128) ore 21:00 Full Monty