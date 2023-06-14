Cronaca Fumetti

Morto il fumettista John Romita Sr., padre di “The Amazing Spiderman” e tanti altri supereroi Marvel

Di Veronica Di Tora -
Lutto nel mondo della fumettistica: è morto John Romita Sr., padre di numerosi volti noti tra i supereroi della Marvel. 

Marvel Comics in lutto: morto il fumettista John Romita Sr.

John Romita Sr. è venuto a mancare all’età di 93 anni: la notizia è stata diramata tramite social dal figlio John Romita Jr., anche lui noto fumettista.

Il nome, e la fama, di Romita Sr. rimarrà legato indissolubilmente a quella della Marvel Comics. A lui si deve, per esempio, la rinnovazione del personaggio di Spiderman, con la pubblicazione di The Amazing Spiderman.

Fu uno dei creatori anche del Punitore, come si occupò pure della realizzazione di Captain America, I Fantastici Quattro, Devil, Wolverine e altri personaggi noti della Marvel. Di seguito, il post pubblicato dal figlio su Twitter:

