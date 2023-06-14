Lutto nel mondo della fumettistica: è morto John Romita Sr., padre di numerosi volti noti tra i supereroi della Marvel.

John Romita Sr. è venuto a mancare all’età di 93 anni: la notizia è stata diramata tramite social dal figlio John Romita Jr., anche lui noto fumettista.

Il nome, e la fama, di Romita Sr. rimarrà legato indissolubilmente a quella della Marvel Comics. A lui si deve, per esempio, la rinnovazione del personaggio di Spiderman, con la pubblicazione di The Amazing Spiderman.

Fu uno dei creatori anche del Punitore, come si occupò pure della realizzazione di Captain America, I Fantastici Quattro, Devil, Wolverine e altri personaggi noti della Marvel. Di seguito, il post pubblicato dal figlio su Twitter:

I say this with a heavy heart, My father passed away peacefully in his sleep. He is a legend in the art world and it would be my honor to follow in his footsteps. Please keep your thoughts and condolences here out of respect for my family.

He was the greatest man I ever met. pic.twitter.com/Pe2K3ywbWX

— John Romita JR (@JrRomita) June 14, 2023