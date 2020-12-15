Guida programmi film tv stasera in onda oggi 15 dicembre 2020

Guida TV, prima serata di oggi: programmi in onda stasera. Tra sport, serie tv, film, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.
Guida programmi e film in tv stasera in onda oggi, 15 dicembre 2020 in prima e seconda serata
Rai 1
ore 18.45 L’Eredità
ore 20:00 Tg 1
ore 20:35 Soliti Ignoti
ore 21:25 Il Commissario Montalbano (replica)
ore 23:40 Porta a Porta
Rai 2
ore 19:15 Una pezza di Lundini
ore 19:40 NCIS
ore 20:30 Tg2
ore 21:05 Tg2 Post
ore 21:20 Il Collegio 1992 Finale 1a Tv
ore 00:00 Voice Anatomy
Rai 3
ore 20:00 Blob
ore 20:20 Che Succ3de?
ore 20:45 Un Posto Al Sole
ore 21:20 #Cartabianca
ore 00:00 Linea Notte – Info
Canale 5
ore 18.45 Caduta Libera
ore 20.00 Tg5
ore 20:30 Striscia la notizia
ore 21:40 Aquaman 1a Tv
ore 00:40 Tg5
Italia 1
ore 19:00 Amici – Day Time
ore 19:30 CSI New York
ore 20:30 CSI
ore 21:20 Le Iene Show
ore 1:10 Amici
Rete 4
ore 19:40 Tempesta d’amore 1a Tv
ore 20:30 Stasera Italia – Info
ore 21:30 Fuori dal coro
ore 00:50 Apocalypse Now
La7
ore 18:50 The Good Wife
ore 20:00 Tg La7
ore 20:30 Otto e Mezzo– Talk
ore 21:15 diMartedì – Talk
Tv8
ore 19:30 Cuochi d’Italia
ore 20:30 Guess My Age
ore 21:30 Natale fuori città
ore 23:15 Un Natale per ricominciare
Nove
ore 19:00 Little Bit Italy
ore 20:30 Deal with It
ore 21:30 Revenant
Serie Tv e Film in Tv Guida Tv Martedì 15 dicembre
Le Serie Tv in Chiaro
- Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Alice Nevers Professione giudice 12×09-10
- TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:15 Forever 1×05-06
- Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 True Justice 1×06
Le Serie Tv sui Canali Sky/Premium
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Penny Dreadful City of Angels 1×03-04
- Fox (ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 Grey’s Anatomy 17×04 + This is Us 5×04 1a tv
- FoxCrime (ch. 116) ore 21:05 Elementary 7×01-02
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Blindspot 5×08 + Imposters 2×02
- Premium Stories (ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 All American 2×16 a Tv + Legacies 2×11-12
- Premium Action ore 21:15 The Brave 1×01-02
- LaF (ch 135 Sky) ore 21:00 Cardinal 2×03-04
I Film in chiaro
20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:00 Insurgent
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 SWAT
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 E’ una sporca faccenda, tenente Parker!
Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) ore 21:15 Moonlight
Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Il professor Cenerentolo
Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Sognando Manhattan
Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 Il giro del mondo in 80 giorni
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 Zathura un’avventura spaziale
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:05 La fidanzata di papà
Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:10 Ghost Movie
I Film sulle tv a pagamento Sky/Premium
Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 Sconnessi
Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 Resistance
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) ore 21:15 L’amore non va in vacanza
Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 Goleadot – Il mistero degli arbitri Addortmentati
Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 L’immortale
Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 Ma
Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 Destinazione matrimonio
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 Another Happy Day
Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 La pantera rosa
Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Godzilla II
Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Basic Instinct
Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) ore 21:15 NOn si ruba in casa di ladri
Show, sport e documentari: cosa c’è in tv questa sera?
- La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) ore 21:30 GF Vip 5
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt e TivùSat 160 Sky) ore 21:15 Matrimonio a prima vista USA 1a Tv
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) ore 21:30 Cesare e Nerone tra storia e leggenda 1a tv+ Pompei il mondo perduto
- DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) ore 20:30 Nudi e Crudi Francia
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) GF Vip h24
- SkyUno (ch. 108 Sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti 6×12 1a Tv Ciociaria
- Sky Arte (ch. 120/400 Sky) ore 21:15 Dipingendo la terra santa
- Blaze (ch. 124 Sky) ore 21:00 A caccia di tesori + Quanto vale?
- Comedy Central (ch. 128 Sky) ore 21.00 Battistology
- MTV (ch. 130 Sky) ore 21:00 Ex On the Beach + Revenge Prank
- Gambero Rosso (ch. 132 Sky) ore 21:05 Parola di chef + ore 21:30 Ciro a mammà
- Sky Sport Uno ore 21:00 Manchester City – West Bromwich
- Dazn ore 21:00 Benenvento – Lazio