Guida programmi film tv stasera in onda oggi 15 dicembre 2020

Guida programmi e film in tv stasera in onda oggi, 15 dicembre 2020 in prima e seconda serata

Rai 1

ore 18.45 L’Eredità

ore 20:00 Tg 1

ore 20:35 Soliti Ignoti

ore 21:25 Il Commissario Montalbano (replica)

ore 23:40 Porta a Porta

Rai 2

ore 19:15 Una pezza di Lundini

ore 19:40 NCIS

ore 20:30 Tg2

ore 21:05 Tg2 Post

ore 21:20 Il Collegio 1992 Finale 1a Tv

ore 00:00 Voice Anatomy

Rai 3

ore 20:00 Blob

ore 20:20 Che Succ3de?

ore 20:45 Un Posto Al Sole

ore 21:20 #Cartabianca

ore 00:00 Linea Notte – Info

Canale 5

ore 18.45 Caduta Libera

ore 20.00 Tg5

ore 20:30 Striscia la notizia

ore 21:40 Aquaman 1a Tv

ore 00:40 Tg5



Italia 1

ore 19:00 Amici – Day Time

ore 19:30 CSI New York

ore 20:30 CSI

ore 21:20 Le Iene Show

ore 1:10 Amici

Rete 4

ore 19:40 Tempesta d’amore 1a Tv

ore 20:30 Stasera Italia – Info

ore 21:30 Fuori dal coro

ore 00:50 Apocalypse Now

La7

ore 18:50 The Good Wife

ore 20:00 Tg La7

ore 20:30 Otto e Mezzo– Talk

ore 21:15 diMartedì – Talk

Tv8

ore 19:30 Cuochi d’Italia

ore 20:30 Guess My Age

ore 21:30 Natale fuori città

ore 23:15 Un Natale per ricominciare

Nove

ore 19:00 Little Bit Italy

ore 20:30 Deal with It

ore 21:30 Revenant

Serie Tv e Film in Tv Guida Tv Martedì 15 dicembre

Le Serie Tv in Chiaro

Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Alice Nevers Professione giudice 12×09-10

TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:15 Forever 1×05-06

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 True Justice 1×06

Le Serie Tv sui Canali Sky/Premium

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Penny Dreadful City of Angels 1×03-04

Fox (ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 Grey's Anatomy 17×04 + This is Us 5×04 1a tv

FoxCrime (ch. 116) ore 21:05 Elementary 7×01-02

PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Blindspot 5×08 + Imposters 2×02

Premium Stories (ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 All American 2×16 a Tv + Legacies 2×11-12

Premium Action ore 21:15 The Brave 1×01-02

ore 21:15 1×01-02 LaF (ch 135 Sky) ore 21:00 Cardinal 2×03-04

I Film in chiaro

20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:00 Insurgent

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 SWAT

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 E’ una sporca faccenda, tenente Parker!

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) ore 21:15 Moonlight

Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Il professor Cenerentolo

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Sognando Manhattan

Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 Il giro del mondo in 80 giorni

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 Zathura un’avventura spaziale

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:05 La fidanzata di papà

Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:10 Ghost Movie

I Film sulle tv a pagamento Sky/Premium

Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 Sconnessi

Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 Resistance

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) ore 21:15 L’amore non va in vacanza

Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 Goleadot – Il mistero degli arbitri Addortmentati

Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 L’immortale

Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 Ma

Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 Destinazione matrimonio

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 Another Happy Day

Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 La pantera rosa

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Godzilla II

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Basic Instinct

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) ore 21:15 NOn si ruba in casa di ladri



