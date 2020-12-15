24.2 C
15 Dicembre 2020
Televisione

Guida TV, prima serata di oggi: programmi in onda stasera, 15 dicembre 2020

di Redazione0
Guida programmi film tv stasera in onda oggi 15 dicembre 2020

Guida TV, prima serata di oggi: programmi in onda stasera. Tra sport, serie tv, film, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.

Guida programmi e film in tv stasera in onda oggi, 15 dicembre 2020 in prima e seconda serata

Rai 1
ore 18.45 L’Eredità
ore 20:00 Tg 1
ore 20:35 Soliti Ignoti
ore 21:25 Il Commissario Montalbano (replica)
ore 23:40 Porta a Porta

Rai 2
ore 19:15 Una pezza di Lundini
ore 19:40 NCIS
ore 20:30 Tg2
ore 21:05 Tg2 Post
ore 21:20 Il Collegio 1992 Finale 1a Tv
ore 00:00 Voice Anatomy

Rai 3
ore 20:00 Blob
ore 20:20 Che Succ3de?
ore 20:45 Un Posto Al Sole
ore 21:20 #Cartabianca
ore 00:00 Linea Notte – Info

Canale 5
ore 18.45 Caduta Libera
ore 20.00 Tg5
ore 20:30 Striscia la notizia
ore 21:40 Aquaman 1a Tv
ore 00:40 Tg5

Italia 1
ore 19:00 Amici – Day Time
ore 19:30 CSI New York
ore 20:30 CSI
ore 21:20 Le Iene Show
ore 1:10 Amici

Rete 4
ore 19:40 Tempesta d’amore 1a Tv
ore 20:30 Stasera Italia – Info
ore 21:30 Fuori dal coro
ore 00:50 Apocalypse Now

La7
ore 18:50 The Good Wife 
ore 20:00 Tg La7
ore 20:30 Otto e Mezzo– Talk
ore 21:15 diMartedì – Talk

Tv8
ore 19:30 Cuochi d’Italia 
ore 20:30 Guess My Age
ore 21:30 Natale fuori città
ore 23:15 Un Natale per ricominciare

Nove
ore 19:00 Little Bit Italy
ore 20:30 Deal with It
ore 21:30 Revenant

Serie Tv e Film in Tv Guida Tv Martedì 15 dicembre

Le Serie Tv in Chiaro

  • Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Alice Nevers Professione giudice 12×09-10
  • TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:15 Forever 1×05-06
  • Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 True Justice 1×06

Le Serie Tv sui Canali Sky/Premium

  • Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Penny Dreadful City of Angels 1×03-04
  • Fox (ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 Grey’s Anatomy 17×04 + This is Us 5×04 1a tv
  • FoxCrime (ch. 116)  ore 21:05 Elementary 7×01-02
  • PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Blindspot 5×08 + Imposters 2×02
  • Premium Stories (ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 All American 2×16 a Tv + Legacies 2×11-12
  • Premium Action ore 21:15 The Brave 1×01-02
  • LaF (ch 135 Sky) ore 21:00 Cardinal 2×03-04

I Film in chiaro

20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:00 Insurgent

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 SWAT

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 E’ una sporca faccenda, tenente Parker!

Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) ore 21:15 Moonlight

Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Il professor Cenerentolo

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Sognando Manhattan

Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 Il giro del mondo in 80 giorni

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 Zathura un’avventura spaziale

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:05 La fidanzata di papà

Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:10 Ghost Movie

I Film sulle tv a pagamento Sky/Premium

Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 Sconnessi

Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 Resistance

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) ore 21:15 L’amore non va in vacanza

Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 Goleadot – Il mistero degli arbitri Addortmentati

Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 L’immortale

Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 Ma

Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 Destinazione matrimonio

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 Another Happy Day

Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 La pantera rosa

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Godzilla II

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Basic Instinct

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) ore 21:15 NOn si ruba in casa di ladri

Show, sport e documentari: cosa c’è in tv questa sera?

  • La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) ore 21:30 GF Vip 5
  • Real Time (ch. 31 dtt e TivùSat 160 Sky) ore 21:15 Matrimonio a prima vista USA 1a Tv
  • Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) ore 21:30 Cesare e Nerone tra storia e leggenda 1a tv+ Pompei il mondo perduto
  • DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) ore 20:30 Nudi e Crudi Francia
  • Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) GF Vip h24
  • SkyUno (ch. 108 Sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti 6×12 1a Tv Ciociaria
  • Sky Arte (ch. 120/400 Sky) ore 21:15 Dipingendo la terra santa
  • Blaze (ch. 124 Sky) ore 21:00 A caccia di tesori + Quanto vale?
  • Comedy Central (ch. 128 Sky) ore 21.00 Battistology
  • MTV (ch. 130 Sky) ore 21:00 Ex On the Beach + Revenge Prank
  • Gambero Rosso (ch. 132 Sky) ore 21:05 Parola di chef + ore 21:30 Ciro a mammà
  • Sky Sport Uno ore 21:00 Manchester City – West Bromwich
  • Dazn ore 21:00 Benenvento – Lazio

