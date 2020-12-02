24.2 C
Rome
2 Dicembre 2020
Casilina News
Televisione

Guida TV, prima serata di oggi: i programmi in onda stasera 2 dicembre 2020

Guida programmi film tv stasera in onda oggi 2 dicembre 2020

Guida TV, prima serata di oggi: i programmi in onda stasera. Tra sport, serie tv, film, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.

Guida programmi e film in tv stasera in onda oggi, 2 dicembre 2020 in prima e seconda serata

Rai 1
ore 18:45 L’eredità
ore 20:00 Tg1
ore 20:30 Soliti Ignoti
ore 21:25 Gigi, che Spettacolo 
ore 23:45  Porta a Porta

Rai 2
ore 19:50 NCIS
ore 20:30 Tg2
ore 21:05 Tg2 Post
ore 21:20 L’Alligatore 1×03-04 1a Tv
ore 23:15 Re-Start

Rai 3
ore 20:00 Blob
ore 20:15 Che Succ3de?
ore 20:45 Un Posto Al sole
ore 21:20 Chi l’Ha visto?
ore 00:00 Linea Notte – Info

Canale 5
ore 19:00 Caduta Libera
ore 20:00 Tg5
ore 20:45 Striscia la notizia
ore 21:45 Il silenzio dell’acqua 2×02 1a Tv
ore 00:55 Tg5

Italia 1
ore 19:00 Amici
ore 19:30 CSI New York 4×14
ore 20:30 CSI 15×01
ore 21:20 The Legend of Tarzan
ore 23:30 Pressing Champions League

Rete 4
ore 19:40 Tempesta d’amore 1a Tv 16×198
ore 20:30 Stasera Italia – Info
ore 21:25 Stasera Italia news Speciale
ore 00:10 Confessione Reporter

La7
ore 18:10 The Good Wife
ore 20:00 Tg La7
ore 20:30 Otto e Mezzo – Talk
ore 21:15 Atlantide  – Il processo di Norimberga

Tv8 (Sky 121)
ore 19:30 Cuochi d’Italia – All Stars
ore 20:30 Guess My Age
ore 21:30 The Jackal – X Factor replay
ore 21:45 X Factor – La gara

Nove (Sky 149)
ore 19:00 Little Big Italy
ore 20:30 Deal with It
ore 21:30 Accordi e Disaccordi
ore 22:45 Fake – La fabbrica delle notizie

Serie tv e film in Tv Guida Tv Mercoledì 2 dicembre

Le Serie Tv in Chiaro

  • RaiPremium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Maiorca Crime 1×07-08
  • Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21 Elementary 1×09-10
  • Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:10 Dragon Ball GT 1×26/30

Le Serie Tv sui Canali Sky/Premium

  • Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Riviera 2×03-04 1a tv
  • Fox (ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 The Good Doctor 2×13-14
  • FoxCrime (ch. 116) ore 21:05 Balthazar 2×09-10
  • PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Imposters 1×09-10
  • Premium Stories (ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Legacies 2×09-10
  • Premium Action (ch 125 sat 459 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Chicago Fire 8×19-20

I Film in chiaro

20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:10 True Lies

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 La vedova Winchester

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 Magic in the Moonlight

Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Lo chiamavano Jeeg Robot

Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 Los Angeles di fuoco

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 We Are Marshall

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:10 Immaturi

Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:10 Delitto Sulla Loira – Il mistero del corpo senza testa

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 Thunderbolt – Sfida mortale

I Film sulle tv a pagamento Sky/Premium

laF (ch. 135) ore 21:10 Riparare i viventi

Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 Sono Tornato

Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 Dalle 2 alle 7 due ore per l’amore

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) ore 21:15 Un Natale con i fiocchi

Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 I tuoi i miei e i nostri

Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 Occupation

Cinema Suspance (ch. 306) ore 21:00 Dragged Across Concrete – Poliziotti al limite

Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 2 young 4 Me un fidanzato per mamma

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 Accadde in aprile

Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 Spia per caso

Premium Cinema 1  ore 21:15 La mummia il ritorno

Premium Cinema 2 ore 21:15 Barry Lyndon

Premium Cinema 3 ore 21:15 Tutta colpa di Freud

Show, sport e documentari: cosa c’è in tv questa sera?

  • Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) ore 21:15 La battaglia di Legnano
  • La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) ore 21:10 The Royal Saga
  • Real Time (ch. 31 dtt e TivùSat 160 Sky) ore 21:20 Ti spazzo in due 1a Tv
  • Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) ore 21:15 Wild Nord America + Wild North America
  • Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) H24 GF
  • DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) ore 21:25 Una famiglia fuori dal mondo
  • Sky Uno (ch. 108 Sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 X Factor The Road to Live
  • Sky Arte (ch 120/400 sat) ore 21:15 33 giri Italian Masters 1a Tv
  • Blaze (ch. 124) ore 21:00 Alone
  • Comedy Central (ch. 128) ore 21:00 Zelig C-Lab
  • MTV (ch. 130 sat) ore 21:15 Ex on the Beach + Celebrity Ex on the Beach
  • Gambero Rosso (ch. 132) ore 21:05 Parola di chef + L’appartam3nto
  • Sky Sport Uno ore 21:00 Juventus – Dinamo Kiev
  • Sky Sport Football ore 21:00 Manchester Utd – PSG
  • Sky Sport Arena ore 21:00 Borussia D. – Lazio

