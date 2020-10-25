Martedì 27 ottobre, mercoledì 28 ottobre e giovedì 29 ottobre 2020 iniziano ufficialmente le maggiori manifestazioni continentali per i club. Scopriamo insieme quali saranno le partite di Champions ed Europa League dell’edizione 2020/2021 che verranno trasmesse in chiaro, in tv.

Calendario della seconda giornata di Champions League

Lokomotiv Mosca-Bayern Monaco (27 ottobre, ore 18.55)

Atletico Madrid-Salisburgo (27 ottobre ore 21)

Shakhtar Donetsk-Inter (27 ottobre, ore 18.55)

Borussia Moenchengladbach-Real Madrid (27 ottobre, ore 21)

Porto-Olympiacos (27 ottobre, ore 21)

Marsiglia-Manchester City (27 ottobre, ore 21)

Liverpool-Midtjylland (27 ottobre, ore 21)

Atalanta-Ajax (27 ottobre, ore 21)

Krasnodar-Chelsea (28 ottobre, ore 18.55)

Siviglia-Rennes (28 ottobre, ore 21)

Borussia Dortmund-Zenit (28 ottobre, ore 21)

Club Brugge-Lazio (28 ottobre, ore 21)

Juventus-Barcellona (28 ottobre, ore 21) in diretta e in chiaro su Canale 5 e in streaming sulla app Mediaset Play

Ferencvaros-Dinamo Kiev (28 ottobre, ore 21)

Istanbul Basaksehir-PSG (28 ottobre, ore 18.55)

Manchester United-Lipsia (28 ottobre, ore 21)

Calendario della seconda giornata di Europa League

Roma-CSKA Sofia, 29 ottobre ore 21

Cluj-Young Boys, 29 ottobre ore 21

Arsenal-Dundalk, 29 ottobre ore 21

Molde-Rapid Vienna, 29 ottobre ore 21

Slavia Praga-Bayer Leverkusen, 29 ottobre ore 21

Nizza-Hapoel Beer Sheva, 29 ottobre ore 21

Benfica-Standard Liegi, 29 ottobre ore 21

Rangers-Lech Poznan, 29 ottobre ore 21

Granada-PAOK, 29 ottobre ore 21

Omonia-PSV, 29 ottobre ore 21

AZ-Rijeka, 29 ottobre ore 21

Real Sociedad-Napoli, 29 ottobre 2020, ore 21, sarà la partita visibile in chiaro e in diretta su TV8

Lille-Celtic, 29 ottobre ore 18:55

Milan-Sparta Praga, 29 ottobre ore 18:55

Sivasspor-Maccabi Tel Aviv, 29 ottobre ore 18:55

Qarabag-Villarreal, 29 ottobre ore 18:55

LASK-Ludogorets, 29 ottobre ore 18:55

Antwerp-Tottenham, 29 ottobre ore 18:55

Feyenoord-Wolfsberger, 29 ottobre ore 18:55

CSKA Mosca-Dinamo Zagabria, 29 ottobre ore 18:55

Gent-Hoffenheim, 29 ottobre ore 18:55

Stella Rossa-Slovan Liberec, 29 ottobre ore 18:55

Ricapitolando, le partite visibili in chiaro questa settimana saranno Juventus Barcellona (diretta tv su Canale 5 mercoledì 28 ottobre, alle ore 21, per quanto riguarda la Champions League) e Real Sociedad-Napoli (diretta tv su TV8 alle ore 21 del 29 ottobre, per quanto riguarda l’Europa League). Visti i risultati della prima giornata, i partenopei saranno costretti a vincere o quantomeno tornare a casa con almeno un punto.