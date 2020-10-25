Martedì 27 ottobre, mercoledì 28 ottobre e giovedì 29 ottobre 2020 iniziano ufficialmente le maggiori manifestazioni continentali per i club. Scopriamo insieme quali saranno le partite di Champions ed Europa League dell’edizione 2020/2021 che verranno trasmesse in chiaro, in tv.
Champions ed Europa League 2020/2021 in chiaro 28 e 29 ottobre: quali partite saranno trasmesse in tv?
Calendario della seconda giornata di Champions League
Lokomotiv Mosca-Bayern Monaco (27 ottobre, ore 18.55)
Atletico Madrid-Salisburgo (27 ottobre ore 21)
Shakhtar Donetsk-Inter (27 ottobre, ore 18.55)
Borussia Moenchengladbach-Real Madrid (27 ottobre, ore 21)
Porto-Olympiacos (27 ottobre, ore 21)
Marsiglia-Manchester City (27 ottobre, ore 21)
Liverpool-Midtjylland (27 ottobre, ore 21)
Atalanta-Ajax (27 ottobre, ore 21)
Krasnodar-Chelsea (28 ottobre, ore 18.55)
Siviglia-Rennes (28 ottobre, ore 21)
Borussia Dortmund-Zenit (28 ottobre, ore 21)
Club Brugge-Lazio (28 ottobre, ore 21)
Juventus-Barcellona (28 ottobre, ore 21) in diretta e in chiaro su Canale 5 e in streaming sulla app Mediaset Play
Ferencvaros-Dinamo Kiev (28 ottobre, ore 21)
Istanbul Basaksehir-PSG (28 ottobre, ore 18.55)
Manchester United-Lipsia (28 ottobre, ore 21)
Calendario della seconda giornata di Europa League
Roma-CSKA Sofia, 29 ottobre ore 21
Cluj-Young Boys, 29 ottobre ore 21
Arsenal-Dundalk, 29 ottobre ore 21
Molde-Rapid Vienna, 29 ottobre ore 21
Slavia Praga-Bayer Leverkusen, 29 ottobre ore 21
Nizza-Hapoel Beer Sheva, 29 ottobre ore 21
Benfica-Standard Liegi, 29 ottobre ore 21
Rangers-Lech Poznan, 29 ottobre ore 21
Granada-PAOK, 29 ottobre ore 21
Omonia-PSV, 29 ottobre ore 21
AZ-Rijeka, 29 ottobre ore 21
Real Sociedad-Napoli, 29 ottobre 2020, ore 21, sarà la partita visibile in chiaro e in diretta su TV8
Lille-Celtic, 29 ottobre ore 18:55
Milan-Sparta Praga, 29 ottobre ore 18:55
Sivasspor-Maccabi Tel Aviv, 29 ottobre ore 18:55
Qarabag-Villarreal, 29 ottobre ore 18:55
LASK-Ludogorets, 29 ottobre ore 18:55
Antwerp-Tottenham, 29 ottobre ore 18:55
Feyenoord-Wolfsberger, 29 ottobre ore 18:55
CSKA Mosca-Dinamo Zagabria, 29 ottobre ore 18:55
Gent-Hoffenheim, 29 ottobre ore 18:55
Stella Rossa-Slovan Liberec, 29 ottobre ore 18:55
Ricapitolando, le partite visibili in chiaro questa settimana saranno Juventus Barcellona (diretta tv su Canale 5 mercoledì 28 ottobre, alle ore 21, per quanto riguarda la Champions League) e Real Sociedad-Napoli (diretta tv su TV8 alle ore 21 del 29 ottobre, per quanto riguarda l’Europa League). Visti i risultati della prima giornata, i partenopei saranno costretti a vincere o quantomeno tornare a casa con almeno un punto.