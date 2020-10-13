24.2 C
Rome
13 Ottobre 2020
Televisione

Guida TV, prima serata di oggi: i programmi in onda stasera 13 ottobre 2020

Programmi guida tv stasera 13 ottobre 2020

Guida TV, prima serata di oggi: i programmi in onda stasera. Tra sport, serie tv, film, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.

Prima e seconda serata di oggi, 13 ottobre 2020: programmi in TV in onda stasera

Rai 1
ore 20:35 Soliti Ignoti
ore 21:25 Imma Tataranni – Sostituto procuratore 1×04 replica
ore 23:40 Porta a Porta

Rai 2
ore 21:05 Tg2 Post
ore 21:20 Un’ora sola vi vorrei 1a Tv
ore 22:50 Una Pezza di Lundini
ore 23:20 Giovani e Famosi

Rai 3
ore 20:00 Blob
ore 20:20 Tutto su mia madre
ore 20:45 Un Posto Al Sole
ore 21:20 #Cartabianca
ore 00:00 Linea Notte – Info

Canale 5
ore 20:35 Striscia la notizia
ore 21:40 Skyscraper 1a Tv Free
ore 23:50 Se La pandemia parlasse – Spettacolo di Pier Francesco Pingitore

Italia 1
ore 19:30 CSI New York 2×09
ore 20:30 CSI 12×18
ore 21:20 Le Iene Show
ore 01:10 Giù in 60 secondi

Rete 4
ore 20:30 Stasera Italia – Info
ore 21:30 Fuori dal coro
ore 00:50 La teta y la luna

La7
ore 20:30 Otto e Mezzo– Talk
ore 21:15 diMartedì – Talk

Tv8
ore 20:30 Guess My Age
ore 21:30 Name that Tune – Indovina la canzone 1a Tv
ore 23:45 X Factor 

Nove
ore 20:30 Deal with It
ore 21:30 Ben Hur
ore 23:55 Hitman – L’assassino

Le Serie Tv in Chiaro

  • Tv2000 (ch.28 dtt 18 Tivùsat 157 Sky) ore 21:10 Detective McLean
  • TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:15 Chicago PD 6×09-10
  • Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Alice Nevers Professione giudice 10×05-06

Le Serie Tv sui Canali Sky/Premium

  • Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 The Comey Rule p. 2 e ultima 1a Tv
  • Fox (ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 The Good Doctor 1×16-17-18
  • FoxCrime (ch. 116)  ore 21:05 Capitaine Marleau 1×05
  • PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Blindspot 4×19-20
  • Premium Stories (ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 All American 2×07 1a Tv + Riverdale 4×16
  • Premium Action ore 21:15 The Flash 6×07-08
  • LaF (ch 135 Sky) ore 21:00 Stockholm Requiem 1×01-02

I Film in chiaro

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Papillon (2017)

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 Un dollaro d’onoreRai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) ore 21:15 Blood

Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Un tirchio quasi perfetto

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Un’estate a Salamanca

Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 Kung Fu Yoga

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 A-Team

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:05 Italiano Medio

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 Fire with Fire

Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:10 Come ammazzare il capo e vivere felici

I Film sulle tv a pagamento Sky/Premium

Comedy Central (ch. 128 Sky) ore 21.00 Confusi e felici

Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 Daylight – Trappola nel tunnel

Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 The housemaid

Cinema Collection Christie (ch. 303) ore 21:15 Un cavallo per la strega (mini)

Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 Una vita da gatto

Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 Monuments Men

Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 Regole d’onore

Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 Adaline – L’eterna giovinezza

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 Casa Howard

Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 Il colpo del cane

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Lucy

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Blinded by the light

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) ore 21:15 4-4-2 il gioco più bello del mondo

Show, sport e documentari: cosa c’è in Tv?

  • 20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 20:30 Germania – Svizzera Nations League
  • La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) ore 21:30 GF Vip 5
  • Real Time (ch. 31 dtt e TivùSat 160 Sky) ore 21:15 Matrimonio a prima vista Italia 2×03 1a tv
  • Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) ore 21:30 Into the Wild: India
  • DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) ore 20:30 Highway Security: Spagna 1a tv
  • Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) GF Vip h24
  • SkyUno (ch. 108 Sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 4 Hotel 3×07 Tuscia 1a Tv
  • Sky Arte (ch. 120/400 Sky) ore 21:15 Sei in un Paese Meraviglioso 1a Tv
  • Blaze (ch. 124 Sky) ore 21:00 A caccia di tesori
  • MTV (ch. 130 Sky) ore 21:00 Ex On the Beach + Ghosted L’amore sparito
  • Gambero Rosso (ch. 132 Sky) ore 21:05 Jamie in 30 minuti ore 21:30 I Mollica’s 1a Tv

