Guida TV, prima serata di oggi: i programmi in onda stasera. Tra sport, serie tv, film, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.
Prima e seconda serata di oggi, 13 ottobre 2020: programmi in TV in onda stasera
Rai 1
ore 20:35 Soliti Ignoti
ore 21:25 Imma Tataranni – Sostituto procuratore 1×04 replica
ore 23:40 Porta a Porta
Rai 2
ore 21:05 Tg2 Post
ore 21:20 Un’ora sola vi vorrei 1a Tv
ore 22:50 Una Pezza di Lundini
ore 23:20 Giovani e Famosi
Rai 3
ore 20:00 Blob
ore 20:20 Tutto su mia madre
ore 20:45 Un Posto Al Sole
ore 21:20 #Cartabianca
ore 00:00 Linea Notte – Info
Canale 5
ore 20:35 Striscia la notizia
ore 21:40 Skyscraper 1a Tv Free
ore 23:50 Se La pandemia parlasse – Spettacolo di Pier Francesco Pingitore
Italia 1
ore 19:30 CSI New York 2×09
ore 20:30 CSI 12×18
ore 21:20 Le Iene Show
ore 01:10 Giù in 60 secondi
Rete 4
ore 20:30 Stasera Italia – Info
ore 21:30 Fuori dal coro
ore 00:50 La teta y la luna
La7
ore 20:30 Otto e Mezzo– Talk
ore 21:15 diMartedì – Talk
Tv8
ore 20:30 Guess My Age
ore 21:30 Name that Tune – Indovina la canzone 1a Tv
ore 23:45 X Factor
Nove
ore 20:30 Deal with It
ore 21:30 Ben Hur
ore 23:55 Hitman – L’assassino
Le Serie Tv in Chiaro
- Tv2000 (ch.28 dtt 18 Tivùsat 157 Sky) ore 21:10 Detective McLean
- TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:15 Chicago PD 6×09-10
- Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 Alice Nevers Professione giudice 10×05-06
Le Serie Tv sui Canali Sky/Premium
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 The Comey Rule p. 2 e ultima 1a Tv
- Fox (ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 The Good Doctor 1×16-17-18
- FoxCrime (ch. 116) ore 21:05 Capitaine Marleau 1×05
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Blindspot 4×19-20
- Premium Stories (ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 All American 2×07 1a Tv + Riverdale 4×16
- Premium Action ore 21:15 The Flash 6×07-08
- LaF (ch 135 Sky) ore 21:00 Stockholm Requiem 1×01-02
I Film in chiaro
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Papillon (2017)
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 Un dollaro d’onoreRai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) ore 21:15 Blood
Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Un tirchio quasi perfetto
Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Un’estate a Salamanca
Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 Kung Fu Yoga
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 A-Team
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:05 Italiano Medio
Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 Fire with Fire
Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:10 Come ammazzare il capo e vivere felici
I Film sulle tv a pagamento Sky/Premium
Comedy Central (ch. 128 Sky) ore 21.00 Confusi e felici
Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 Daylight – Trappola nel tunnel
Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 The housemaid
Cinema Collection Christie (ch. 303) ore 21:15 Un cavallo per la strega (mini)
Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 Una vita da gatto
Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 Monuments Men
Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 Regole d’onore
Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 Adaline – L’eterna giovinezza
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 Casa Howard
Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 Il colpo del cane
Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Lucy
Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Blinded by the light
Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) ore 21:15 4-4-2 il gioco più bello del mondo
Show, sport e documentari: cosa c’è in Tv?
- 20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 20:30 Germania – Svizzera Nations League
- La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) ore 21:30 GF Vip 5
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt e TivùSat 160 Sky) ore 21:15 Matrimonio a prima vista Italia 2×03 1a tv
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) ore 21:30 Into the Wild: India
- DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) ore 20:30 Highway Security: Spagna 1a tv
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) GF Vip h24
- SkyUno (ch. 108 Sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 4 Hotel 3×07 Tuscia 1a Tv
- Sky Arte (ch. 120/400 Sky) ore 21:15 Sei in un Paese Meraviglioso 1a Tv
- Blaze (ch. 124 Sky) ore 21:00 A caccia di tesori
- MTV (ch. 130 Sky) ore 21:00 Ex On the Beach + Ghosted L’amore sparito
- Gambero Rosso (ch. 132 Sky) ore 21:05 Jamie in 30 minuti ore 21:30 I Mollica’s 1a Tv