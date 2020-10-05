Guida TV, prima serata di oggi: i programmi in onda stasera. Tra sport, serie tv, film, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.

Prima e seconda serata di oggi, 5 ottobre 2020: programmi in TV in onda stasera

Rai 1

ore 20:30 Soliti Ignoti

ore 21:25 Io Ti Cercherò 1×01-02 1a Tv

ore 23:35 Sette Storie (informazione)

Rai 2

ore 21:05 Tg2 Post

ore 21:20 Jumanji – Benvenuti nella giungla

ore 23:20 Una Pezza di Lundini

ore 23:50 Stracult

Rai 3

ore 20:25 Tutto su Mia Madre (doc-reality)

ore 20:45 Un Posto Al Sole

ore 21:20 Presadiretta

ore 23:15 Illuminate

Canale 5

ore 20:35 Striscia la notizia(show)

ore 21:25 GF Vip 5

ore 01:50 Tg5

Italia 1

ore 19:30 CSI New York 1×20

ore 20:40 CSI 12×10

ore 21:20 Mario Biondo: Un suicidio inspiegabile – Le Iene

ore 00:10 Tiki Taka – Il Calcio è il nostro gioco

Rete 4

ore 20:30 Stasera Italia

ore 21:25 Quarta repubblica

ore 00:45 Music Line

La7

ore 20:30 Otto e mezzo – Talk

ore 21:15 Grey’s Anatomy 16×01-02-03 1a Tv

ore 00:00 Damages 1×01

Tv8 (ch. 121 Sky)

ore 20:30 Guess My Age – Indovina l’età 1a tv

ore 21:30 Gomorra 3×09-10 1a Tv Free

ore 23:30 Cani sciolti

Nove (ch. 149 Sky)

ore 20:30 Deal with It 1a Tv

ore 21:30 The Rock

Serie e Film in Tv Lunedì 5 ottobre

Le Serie Tv in Chiaro

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Daredevil 3×07-08 1a Tv Free + Marvel’s Jessica Jones 2×10 1a Tv Free

(ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 3×07-08 1a Tv Free 2×10 1a Tv Free Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 I Misteri di Brokenwood 6×02 1a tv

(ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 6×02 1a tv TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:10 CSI New York 8×09-10

(ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:10 8×09-10 Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 The Librarians 1×07-08

Le Serie Tv Sky/Premium

Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Petra 1×04 ultimo episodio 1a Tv

(ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 1×04 ultimo episodio 1a Tv Fox (ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 The Walking Dead 10×16 1a Tv

(ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 10×16 1a Tv FoxCrime (ch. 116) ore 21:05 Blue Bloods 6×03-04

(ch. 116) ore 21:05 6×03-04 PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Prodigal Son 1×05 + Blindspot 4×12

(ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 1×05 + 4×12 Premium Stories (ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Katy Keene 1×04 1a Tv + All American 2×05

(ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 1×04 1a Tv + All American 2×05 Premium Action (ch 125 sat 459 dtt pay) ore 21:15 The 100 6×09-10

I Film in chiaro

20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:15 Giustizia a tutti i costi

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 Barriere 1a Tv



Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Giù la testa

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Katie Fforde – Campeggio a tradimento

Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 La leggenda di Bagger Vance

Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 The Son of no one

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) ore 21:10 Mothers and Daughters 1a Tv

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:10 L’anima gemella

Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:20 Il signore degli anelli – Il ritorno del re

I Film sulle tv a pagamento Sky e Premium

Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 Petra 1×04 Morti di carta 1a Tv

Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 7 uomini a mollo

Cinema Collection (ch. 303) ore 21:15 Rocky

Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 Playmobil The Movie

Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 Midway

Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 Duel

Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 Becoming Jane

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 Scoprendo Forrester

Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 Fuga da Reuma Park

Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Warcraft – L’inizio

Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) ore 21:15 I ponti di Madison County

Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Perfetti Sconosciuti



Show, sport e documentari: cosa c’è in Tv questa sera?