Guida TV, prima serata di oggi: i programmi in onda stasera. Tra sport, serie tv, film, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.
Prima e seconda serata di oggi, 5 ottobre 2020: programmi in TV in onda stasera
Rai 1
ore 20:30 Soliti Ignoti
ore 21:25 Io Ti Cercherò 1×01-02 1a Tv
ore 23:35 Sette Storie (informazione)
Rai 2
ore 21:05 Tg2 Post
ore 21:20 Jumanji – Benvenuti nella giungla
ore 23:20 Una Pezza di Lundini
ore 23:50 Stracult
Rai 3
ore 20:25 Tutto su Mia Madre (doc-reality)
ore 20:45 Un Posto Al Sole
ore 21:20 Presadiretta
ore 23:15 Illuminate
Canale 5
ore 20:35 Striscia la notizia(show)
ore 21:25 GF Vip 5
ore 01:50 Tg5
Italia 1
ore 19:30 CSI New York 1×20
ore 20:40 CSI 12×10
ore 21:20 Mario Biondo: Un suicidio inspiegabile – Le Iene
ore 00:10 Tiki Taka – Il Calcio è il nostro gioco
Rete 4
ore 20:30 Stasera Italia
ore 21:25 Quarta repubblica
ore 00:45 Music Line
La7
ore 20:30 Otto e mezzo – Talk
ore 21:15 Grey’s Anatomy 16×01-02-03 1a Tv
ore 00:00 Damages 1×01
Tv8 (ch. 121 Sky)
ore 20:30 Guess My Age – Indovina l’età 1a tv
ore 21:30 Gomorra 3×09-10 1a Tv Free
ore 23:30 Cani sciolti
Nove (ch. 149 Sky)
ore 20:30 Deal with It 1a Tv
ore 21:30 The Rock
Serie e Film in Tv Lunedì 5 ottobre
Le Serie Tv in Chiaro
- Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Daredevil 3×07-08 1a Tv Free + Marvel’s Jessica Jones 2×10 1a Tv Free
- Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:10 I Misteri di Brokenwood 6×02 1a tv
- TopCrime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:10 CSI New York 8×09-10
- Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 The Librarians 1×07-08
Le Serie Tv Sky/Premium
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Petra 1×04 ultimo episodio 1a Tv
- Fox (ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 The Walking Dead 10×16 1a Tv
- FoxCrime (ch. 116) ore 21:05 Blue Bloods 6×03-04
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Prodigal Son 1×05 + Blindspot 4×12
- Premium Stories (ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Katy Keene 1×04 1a Tv + All American 2×05
- Premium Action (ch 125 sat 459 dtt pay) ore 21:15 The 100 6×09-10
I Film in chiaro
20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:15 Giustizia a tutti i costi
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 Barriere 1a Tv
Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Giù la testa
Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Katie Fforde – Campeggio a tradimento
Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 La leggenda di Bagger Vance
Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 The Son of no one
La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) ore 21:10 Mothers and Daughters 1a Tv
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:10 L’anima gemella
Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:20 Il signore degli anelli – Il ritorno del re
I Film sulle tv a pagamento Sky e Premium
Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 Petra 1×04 Morti di carta 1a Tv
Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 7 uomini a mollo
Cinema Collection (ch. 303) ore 21:15 Rocky
Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 Playmobil The Movie
Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 Midway
Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 Duel
Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 Becoming Jane
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 Scoprendo Forrester
Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 Fuga da Reuma Park
Premium Cinema 1 (ch. 313 sat 463 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Warcraft – L’inizio
Premium Cinema 2 (ch. 315 sat 464 dtt pay) ore 21:15 I ponti di Madison County
Premium Cinema 3 (ch. 316 sat 465 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Perfetti Sconosciuti
Show, sport e documentari: cosa c’è in Tv questa sera?
- Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) ore 21:15 My name is Ernest (doc) + 22:15 L’età imperfetta (film)
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) ore 21:15 Les Derniers Mystere d’Egypte + Egitto i nuovi misteri
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt e TivùSat 160 Sky) ore 21:30 Vite al limite e poi… 1a Tv
- DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) ore 21:20 River Monsters 1a tv
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) GF Vip H24
- Sky Uno (ch. 108 Sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Masterchef USA 10×03-04 1a TV
- Sky Arte (ch. 120/400 Sky) ore 21:15 Comics la storia del fumetto
- Blaze (ch. 124 Sky) ore 21:00 Lego Masters
- Comedy Central (ch. 128 Sky) ore 20:45 Battistology 3
- MTV (ch. 130 Sky) ore 21:10 Ex on the Beach + Double Shot at Love with DJ
- Gambero Rosso (ch. 132 Sky) ore 21:00 Jamie in 30 minuti + Come ti cucino un film
- Laf (ch. 135 Sky) ore 21:10 Quello che è Nuove storie italiane