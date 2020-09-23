Guida TV, prima serata di oggi: i programmi in onda stasera. Tra sport, serie tv, film, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.
Prima e seconda serata di oggi, 23 settembre 2020: programmi in TV in onda stasera
Rai 1
ore 20:30 Soliti Ignoti
ore 21:25 Ulisse: il piacere della scoperta
Raffaello l’artista divino
ore 23:50 Porta a Porta
Rai 2
ore 21:05 Tg2 Post
ore 21:20 Mare Fuori 1×01-01 1a Tv
ore 23:15 Una pezza di Lundini
ore 23:40 Bull 4×12 1a Tv
Rai 3
ore 20:25 Tutto su mia madre
ore 20:45 Un Posto Al sole
ore 21:20 Chi l’Ha visto?
ore 00:30 Linea Notte – Info
Canale 5
ore 20:35 Paperssima Sprint (show)
ore 21:35 Temptation Island
ore 01:05 Tg5
Italia 1
ore 19:00 Dr House 7
ore 20:40 CSI 11
ore 21:30 Rambo 2
ore 23:40 Disconnessi on the road
Rete 4
ore 20:30 Stasera Italia – Info
ore 21:25 Stasera Italia news Speciale
ore 23:40 E’ nata una star?
La7
ore 20:30 Otto e Mezzo – Talk
ore 21:15 Atlantide – Il delitto Siani con il film Fortapasc di Marco Risi
Tv8 (Sky 121)
ore 20:30 Guess My Age
ore 21:25 Cani sciolti
ore 23:30 Gomorra 3×05-06
Nove (Sky 149)
ore 20:30 Deal with It
ore 21:30 Fratelli d’Italia
ore 23:20 Gino Cerca Chef
Serie tv e film in Tv Guida Tv Mercoledì 23 settembre
Le Serie Tv in Chiaro
- RaiPremium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Last Cop 3×11-12
- Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 Miss Marple 3×03
Verso L’ora Zero
- Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:10 Law & Order SVU 19×01-02
- Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21 Alexandra Ehle 1×02 1a Tv
Le Serie Tv sui Canali Sky/Premium
- Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Yellowstone 2×07-08 1a tv
- Fox (ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 911 Lone Star 1×07-08
- FoxCrime (ch. 116) ore 21:05 The Blacklist 7×09-10
- PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay) ore 21:15 The Sinner 3×03 1a Tv
- Premium Stories (ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Riverdale 4×14 1a Tv
- Premium Action (ch 125 sat 459 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Mr Robot 4×13 Finale
I Film in chiaro
20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:10 Catwoman
Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 L’ora nera
Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 Ocean’s Eleven
Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Passione sinistra
Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:10 Super Eruption
La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) ore 21:10 Rosamunde Pilcher: Appuntamento al fiume
Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:10 Baaria
Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 L’ultimo dominatore dell’aria
Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:20 City Hunter Special: Guerra al Bay City
I Film sulle tv a pagamento Sky e Premium
laF (ch. 135) ore 21:10 La donna dello scrittore
Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 Gli anni più belli
Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 Bad Education
Cinema Collection ’90 (ch. 303) ore 21:15 Il silenzio degli innocenti
Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 I tuoi, i miei e i nostri
Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 Escape Plan 3 – L’ultima sfida
Cinema Suspance (ch. 306) ore 21:00 Ancora auguri per la tua morte
Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 Nove lune e mezza
Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 The Company Men
Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 Un figlio all’improvviso
Premium Cinema 1 ore 21:15 Una notte da leoni 3
Premium Cinema 2 ore 21:15 Intervista col vampiro
Premium Cinema 3 ore 21:15 I 2 soliti idioti
Show, sport e documentari: cosa c’è in onda oggi?
- Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) ore 21:15 La traviata
- Real Time (ch. 31 dtt e TivùSat 160 Sky) ore 21:20 La clinica per rinascere Obesity center
- Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) ore 21:20 La storia proibita
- Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) H24 GF
- DMax (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) ore 21:25 Corso di sopravvivenza estrema
- Sky Uno (ch. 108 Sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Face Off 12×04-05-06
- Sky Arte (ch 120/400 sat) ore 21:15 Michael Jackson Pop Star
- Blaze (ch. 124) ore 21:00 Faccia a faccia con il pericolo + Demolition Derby
- Comedy Central (ch. 128) ore 21:00 Emoticon
- MTV (ch. 130 sat) ore 21:15 Ex on the Beach + Celebrity Ex on the Beach
- Gambero Rosso (ch. 132) ore 21:30 Ciro a mammà