Televisione

Guida TV, prima serata di oggi: i programmi in onda stasera 18 settembre 2020

di Redazione0
Programmi guida tv stasera 18 settembre 2020

Guida TV, prima serata di oggi: i programmi in onda stasera. Tra sport, serie tv, film, varietà e reality show, di certo non mancherà l’intrattenimento.

Prima e seconda serata di oggi, venerdì 18 settembre 2020: programmi in TV in onda stasera

Rai 1
ore 20:30 Techetechetè
ore 21:25 Tale e Quale Show
ore 00:00 Tv7

Rai 2
ore 21:05 Tg2 Post
ore 21:20 NCIS 17×13 1a Tv
ore 22:10 The Rookie 2×09 1a Tv
ore 23:00 Venezia la sfida tecnologica

Rai 3
ore 20:25 Tutto su Mia Madre
ore 20:45 Un Posto al sole
ore 21:20 Beata Ignoranza
ore 23:00 Tutto su Mia Madre
ore 23:20 Confronti Referendum

Canale 5
ore 20:35 Paperissima Sprint (show)
ore 21:35 Grande Fratello Vip
ore 1:41 Tg5

Italia 1
ore 19:00 Dr House 8
ore 20:40 CSI 11
ore 21:30 Freedom: oltre il confine
ore 00:30 Le ultime ore della terra

Rete 4
ore 20:30 Stasera Italia – Info
ore 21:25 Quarto Grado
ore 00:55 Donnavventura Italia

La7
ore 20:30 In Onda – Talk
ore 21:15 Propaganda Live
ore 01:00 TgLa7

Tv8 (Sky 121)
ore 20:30 Guess my Age
ore 21:30 X Factor 2020 14×01
ore 23:30 Masterchef Italia 9×03-04

Nove (Sky 149)
ore 20:30 Deal with It
ore 21:30 Fratelli di Crozza Live
ore 23:00 Accordi e Disaccordi

Serie Tv e Film in Tv Guida Tv Venerdì 18 settembre

Le Serie Tv in Chiaro

  • Paramount Network (ch. 27 dtt e Tivùsat 158 Sky) ore 21:10 Padre Brown 3 episodi
  • Giallo (ch. 38 dtt e Tivùsat 167 Sky ) ore 21:20 Profiling 9×01-02
  • Top Crime (ch. 39 dtt e TivùSat 168 Sky) ore 21:10 The Mentalist 3×01-02

Le Serie Tv sui Canali Sky/Premium

  • Sky Atlantic (ch. 109 sat e 455 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Perry Mason 1×03-04 
  • Fox (ch. 112 sat 457 dtt pay) ore 21:00 The Good Doctor 1×04-05-06
  • FoxCrime (ch. 116) ore 21:05 NCIS Los Angeles 10×23-24
  • PremiumCrime (ch. 118 sat 460 dtt pay)ore 21:15 Law & Order 21×03-04
  • Premium Stories (ch 122 sat 462 dtt pay) ore 21:15 Suits 9×03-04
  • Premium Action (ch 125 sat 459 dtt pay) ore 21:15 The Last Kingdom 3×09-10
  • laF (ch. 135) ore 21:10 Sandition 1×01-02

I Film in chiaro

20 (ch. 20 dtt e TivùSat 151 Sky) ore 21:10 Outlander – L’ultimo vichingo

Rai 4 (ch. 21 dtt – 10 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Snowpiercer

Iris (ch. 22 dtt, 11 Tivùsat 325 Sky) ore 21:10 L’impero dei lupi

Rai Movie (ch. 24 dtt 14 TivùSat) ore 21:10 Giovane e Bella

Rai Premium (ch. 25 dtt 15 TivùSat) ore 21:20 Purchè finisca Bene – La Tempesta

Cielo (ch. 26 dtt 19 Tivùsat 156 Sky) ore 21:15 Cugini Carnali

La5 (ch.30 dtt 12 Tivùsat 159 Sky) ore 21:10 Inga Lindstrom Sonata Romantica

Cine 34 (ch. 34 dtt e Tivùsat 327 Sky) ore 21:10 La professoressa di scienze naturali

Spike (ch. 49 dtt 26 Tivusat 169 Sky) ore 21:30 A good man

Italia 2 (ch. 66 dtt 16 TivùSat 175 Sky) ore 21:20 The Final Destination 

I Film sulle tv a pagamento Sky/Premium

Cinema Uno (ch. 301) ore 21:15 The Informer – Tre secondi per sopravvivere

Cinema Due (ch. 302) ore 21:15 Erin Brockovich

Cinema Collection ’80 (ch. 303) ore 21:15 Stregata dalla Luna

Cinema Family (ch. 304) ore 21:00 Casper

Cinema Action (ch. 305) ore 21:00 Explorer

Cinema Suspense (ch. 306) ore 21:00 Il signor diavolo

Cinema Romance (ch. 307) ore 21:00 Il cacciatore di ex

Cinema Drama (ch. 308) ore 21:00 Vox Lux

Cinema Comedy (ch. 309) ore 21:00 Figli

Sky Cinema Per Te (ch. 311 sat 484 dtt) Giovani si diventa

Premium Cinema 1 ore 21:15 The Legend of Tarzan

Premium Cinema 2 ore 21:15 Focus niente è come sembra

Premium Cinema 3 ore 21:15 Buongiorno Papà

Show, sport e documentari: cosa c’è in tv questa sera?

  • Rai 5 (ch. 23 dtt 13 TivùSat) ore 21:15 Art Rider + Art Night
  • Real Time (ch. 31 dtt e TivùSat 160 Sky) ore 21:10 Bake Off Italia 8×03 1a Tv + Il Castello delle Cerimonie 4×03 1a Tv
  • Focus (ch 35 dtt 60 Tivùsat 414 Sky) ore 21:15 Mega Ingegneria
  • DMAX (ch. 52 dtt, 28 TivùSat 170 Sky) ore 21:25 Ingegneria Last Minute
  • Mediaset Extra (ch. 55 dtt 17 Tivùsat 163 Sky) ore Diretta h24 GF Vip
  • Sky Uno (ch. 108 Sat e 455 dtt pay)  ore 21:15 Bruno Barbieri 4 Hotel
  • Crime Investigation (ch. 119) ore 21:05 Delitti a circuito chiuso + Pistorious l’ultimo San Valentino
  • Sky Arte (ch. 120/400) ore 21:15 Jimi Hendrix Electric Church
  • Blaze (ch. 124) ore 21:00 Lego Masters Australia 1a Tv
  • Comedy Central (ch. 128) ore 20:00 Most Ridicolous ore 22:00 Container
  • MTV (ch. 130) ore 21:15 Ex on the Beach + Celebrity ex on the Beach
  • Gambero Rosso (ch 132) ore 21:30 Giorgione: orto e cucina

